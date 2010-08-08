‘New Moon,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ Justin Bieber lead Teen Choice Award winners

With more than 85 million votes cast, teens favored “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” “Vampire Diaries,” “Gossip Girl” and teen pop sensation Justin Bieber at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (Aug. 8) night.





While the Teen Choice 2010 presentation took place on Sunday at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, the telecast will air on FOX on Monday night. Katy Perry hosted the festivities.





If you just can’t wait til the telecast to check out the surfboard recipients, here are your winners: