‘New Moon,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ Justin Bieber lead Teen Choice Award winners

08.08.10 8 years ago
With more than 85 million votes cast, teens favored “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” “Vampire Diaries,” “Gossip Girl” and teen pop sensation Justin Bieber at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (Aug. 8) night.

While the Teen Choice 2010 presentation took place on Sunday at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, the telecast will air on FOX on Monday night. Katy Perry hosted the festivities.

If you just can’t wait til the telecast to check out the surfboard recipients, here are your winners: 

MOVIES

Choice Movie: Action Adventure

“Sherlock Holmes”

 

Choice Movie Actor: Action Adventure

Channing Tatum, “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

 

Choice Movie Actress: Action Adventure

Rachel McAdams, “Sherlock Holmes”

 

Choice Movie: Sci-Fi

“Avatar”

 

Choice Movie: Liplock

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

 

Choice Movie: Fight

Mia Wasikowska vs. The Jabberwocky, “Alice in Wonderland”

 

Choice Movie: Hissy Fit

Miley Cyrus, “The Last Song”

 

Choice Movie: Chemistry

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

 

Choice Movie: Male Breakout

Liam Hemsworth, “The Last Song”

 

Choice Movie: Female Breakout

Taylor Swift, “Valentine’s Day”

 

Choice Movie: Male Scene Stealer

Kellan Lutz, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

 

Choice Movie: Female Scene Stealer

Ashley Greene, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

 

Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi

Sam Worthington, “Avatar”

 

Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi

Zoë Saldana, “Avatar”

 

Choice Movie: Fantasy

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

 

Choice Movie Actor: Fantasy

Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

 

Choice Movie Actress: Fantasy

Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

 

Choice Movie: Drama

“The Blind Side”

 

Choice Movie Actor: Drama

Robert Pattinson, “Remember Me”

 

Choice Movie Actress: Drama

Sandra Bullock, “The Blind Side”

 

Choice Movie: Romantic Comedy

“Valentine”s Day”

 

Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy

Ashton Kutcher, “Valentine”s Day”

 

Choice Movie Actress: Romantic Comedy

Sandra Bullock, “The Proposal”

 

Choice Movie: Comedy

“Date Night”

 

Choice Movie Actor: Comedy

Ashton Kutcher, “Killers”

 

Choice Movie Actress: Comedy

Tina Fey, “Date Night”

 

Choice Movie: Horror/Thriller

“Paranormal Activity”

 

Choice Movie Actor: Horror/Thriller

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Shutter Island”

 

Choice Movie Actress: Horror/Thriller

Megan Fox, “Jennifer”s Body”

 

Choice Movie: Animated

“Toy Story 3”

 

Choice Movie: Villain

Rachelle Lefevre, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

 

Choice Movie: Dance

Sandra Bullock and Betty White, “The Proposal”

 

Choice Summer Movie

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

 

Choice Summer Movie Star: Male

Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

 

Choice Summer Movie Star: Female

Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

 

TELEVISION

Choice TV Show: Drama

“Gossip Girl”

 

Choice TV Actor: Drama

Chace Crawford, “Gossip Girl”

 

Choice TV Actress: Drama

Leighton Meester, “Gossip Girl”

 

Choice TV Show: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

“The Vampire Diaries”

 

Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Paul Wesley, “The Vampire Diaries”

 

Choice TV Actress: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries”

 

Choice TV Show: Action

“NCIS: Los Angeles”

 

Choice TV Actor: Action

Zachary Levi, “Chuck”

 

Choice TV Actress: Action

Yvonne Strahovski, “Chuck”

 

Choice TV Show: Comedy

“Glee”

 

Choice TV Actor: Comedy

Jonas Brothers, “JONAS”

 

Choice TV Actress: Comedy

Selena Gomez, “Wizards of Waverly Place”

 

Choice TV: Animated Show

“Family Guy”

 

Choice TV: Reality Show

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

 

Choice TV: Reality Competition Show

“American Idol”

 

Choice TV: Male Reality/Variety Star

Lee DeWyze, “American Idol”

 

Choice TV: Female Reality/Variety Star

The Kardashians, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

 

Choice TV: Villain

Ian Somerhalder, “The Vampire Diaries”

 

Choice TV: Personality

Ryan Seacrest

 

Choice TV: Breakout Show

“The Vampire Diaries”

 

Choice TV: Female Scene Stealer

Hilary Duff, “Gossip Girl”

 

Choice TV: Male Scene Stealer

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

 

Choice TV: Female Breakout Star

Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries”

 

Choice TV: Male Breakout Star

Paul Wesley, “The Vampire Diaries”

 

Choice TV: Parental Unit

Mike O’Malley, “Glee”

 

Choice Summer TV Show

“Pretty Little Liars”

 

Choice Summer TV Star: Male

Ian Harding, “Pretty Little Liars”

 

Choice Summer TV Star: Female

Lucy Hale, “Pretty Little Liars”

 

MUSIC

Choice Music: Male Artist

Justin Bieber

 

Choice Music: Female Artist

Lady Gaga

 

Choice Music: Group

Selena Gomez & The Scene

 

Choice Music: Rap Artist

Eminem

 

Choice Music: R&B Artist

Beyoncé

 

Choice Music: Rock Group

Paramore

 

Choice Music: Male Country Artist

Keith Urban

 

Choice Music: Female Country Artist

Taylor Swift

 

Choice Music: Country Group

Lady Antebellum

 

Choice Music:  Single

“California Gurls,” Katy Perry

 

Choice Music: Hook Up

“Airplanes,” B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams

 

Choice Music: Breakout Artist – Male

Justin Bieber

 

Choice Music: Breakout Artist – Female

Selena Gomez and The Scene

 

Choice Music: Love Song

“When I Look At You,” Miley Cyrus

 

Choice Music: R&B Track

“OMG,” Usher

 

Choice Music: Rap/Hip-Hop Track

“Love The Way You Lie,” Eminem featuring Rihanna

 

Choice Music: Rock Track

“Ignorance,” Paramore

 

Choice Music:  Country Song

“Fifteen,” Taylor Swift

 

Choice Music: Album – Pop

“My World 2.0,” Justin Bieber

 

Choice Music: Album – Rock

“Brand New Eyes,” Paramore

 

Choice Music: Album – R&B

“Jason Derülo,” Jason Derülo

 

Choice Music: Album – Rap

“Relapse,” Eminem

 

Choice Music: Album – Country

“Fearless,” Taylor Swift

 

Choice Summer Music Star: Male

Justin Bieber

 

Choice Summer Music Star: Female

Lady Gaga

  

Choice Summer Music: Song

“California Gurls,” Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg

 

SPORTS 

Choice Athlete: Male

David Beckham (Soccer)

 

Choice Athlete: Female

Serena Williams (Tennis)

  

Choice Action Sports Athlete: Male

Ryan Sheckler (Skateboarding)

 

Choice Action Sports Athlete: Female 

Maya Gabeira (Surfing)

