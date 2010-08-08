‘New Moon,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ Justin Bieber lead Teen Choice Award winners

MOVIES
Choice Movie: Action Adventure
“Sherlock Holmes”
Choice Movie Actor: Action Adventure
Channing Tatum, “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”
Choice Movie Actress: Action Adventure
Rachel McAdams, “Sherlock Holmes”
Choice Movie: Sci-Fi
“Avatar”
Choice Movie: Liplock
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
Choice Movie: Fight
Mia Wasikowska vs. The Jabberwocky, “Alice in Wonderland”
Choice Movie: Hissy Fit
Miley Cyrus, “The Last Song”
Choice Movie: Chemistry
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
Choice Movie: Male Breakout
Liam Hemsworth, “The Last Song”
Choice Movie: Female Breakout
Taylor Swift, “Valentine’s Day”
Choice Movie: Male Scene Stealer
Kellan Lutz, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
Choice Movie: Female Scene Stealer
Ashley Greene, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi
Sam Worthington, “Avatar”
Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi
Zoë Saldana, “Avatar”
Choice Movie: Fantasy
“The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
Choice Movie Actor: Fantasy
Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
Choice Movie Actress: Fantasy
Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
Choice Movie: Drama
“The Blind Side”
Choice Movie Actor: Drama
Robert Pattinson, “Remember Me”
Choice Movie Actress: Drama
Sandra Bullock, “The Blind Side”
Choice Movie: Romantic Comedy
“Valentine”s Day”
Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy
Ashton Kutcher, “Valentine”s Day”
Choice Movie Actress: Romantic Comedy
Sandra Bullock, “The Proposal”
Choice Movie: Comedy
“Date Night”
Choice Movie Actor: Comedy
Ashton Kutcher, “Killers”
Choice Movie Actress: Comedy
Tina Fey, “Date Night”
Choice Movie: Horror/Thriller
“Paranormal Activity”
Choice Movie Actor: Horror/Thriller
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Shutter Island”
Choice Movie Actress: Horror/Thriller
Megan Fox, “Jennifer”s Body”
Choice Movie: Animated
“Toy Story 3”
Choice Movie: Villain
Rachelle Lefevre, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
Choice Movie: Dance
Sandra Bullock and Betty White, “The Proposal”
Choice Summer Movie
“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”
Choice Summer Movie Star: Male
Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”
Choice Summer Movie Star: Female
Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”
TELEVISION
Choice TV Show: Drama
“Gossip Girl”
Choice TV Actor: Drama
Chace Crawford, “Gossip Girl”
Choice TV Actress: Drama
Leighton Meester, “Gossip Girl”
Choice TV Show: Fantasy/Sci-Fi
“The Vampire Diaries”
Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi
Paul Wesley, “The Vampire Diaries”
Choice TV Actress: Fantasy/Sci-Fi
Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries”
Choice TV Show: Action
“NCIS: Los Angeles”
Choice TV Actor: Action
Zachary Levi, “Chuck”
Choice TV Actress: Action
Yvonne Strahovski, “Chuck”
Choice TV Show: Comedy
“Glee”
Choice TV Actor: Comedy
Jonas Brothers, “JONAS”
Choice TV Actress: Comedy
Selena Gomez, “Wizards of Waverly Place”
Choice TV: Animated Show
“Family Guy”
Choice TV: Reality Show
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
Choice TV: Reality Competition Show
“American Idol”
Choice TV: Male Reality/Variety Star
Lee DeWyze, “American Idol”
Choice TV: Female Reality/Variety Star
The Kardashians, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
Choice TV: Villain
Ian Somerhalder, “The Vampire Diaries”
Choice TV: Personality
Ryan Seacrest
Choice TV: Breakout Show
“The Vampire Diaries”
Choice TV: Female Scene Stealer
Hilary Duff, “Gossip Girl”
Choice TV: Male Scene Stealer
Chris Colfer, “Glee”
Choice TV: Female Breakout Star
Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries”
Choice TV: Male Breakout Star
Paul Wesley, “The Vampire Diaries”
Choice TV: Parental Unit
Mike O’Malley, “Glee”
Choice Summer TV Show
“Pretty Little Liars”
Choice Summer TV Star: Male
Ian Harding, “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice Summer TV Star: Female
Lucy Hale, “Pretty Little Liars”
MUSIC
Choice Music: Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Choice Music: Female Artist
Lady Gaga
Choice Music: Group
Selena Gomez & The Scene
Choice Music: Rap Artist
Eminem
Choice Music: R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Choice Music: Rock Group
Paramore
Choice Music: Male Country Artist
Keith Urban
Choice Music: Female Country Artist
Taylor Swift
Choice Music: Country Group
Lady Antebellum
Choice Music: Single
“California Gurls,” Katy Perry
Choice Music: Hook Up
“Airplanes,” B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams
Choice Music: Breakout Artist – Male
Justin Bieber
Choice Music: Breakout Artist – Female
Selena Gomez and The Scene
Choice Music: Love Song
“When I Look At You,” Miley Cyrus
Choice Music: R&B Track
“OMG,” Usher
Choice Music: Rap/Hip-Hop Track
“Love The Way You Lie,” Eminem featuring Rihanna
Choice Music: Rock Track
“Ignorance,” Paramore
Choice Music: Country Song
“Fifteen,” Taylor Swift
Choice Music: Album – Pop
“My World 2.0,” Justin Bieber
Choice Music: Album – Rock
“Brand New Eyes,” Paramore
Choice Music: Album – R&B
“Jason Derülo,” Jason Derülo
Choice Music: Album – Rap
“Relapse,” Eminem
Choice Music: Album – Country
“Fearless,” Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Music Star: Male
Justin Bieber
Choice Summer Music Star: Female
Lady Gaga
Choice Summer Music: Song
“California Gurls,” Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg
SPORTS
Choice Athlete: Male
David Beckham (Soccer)
Choice Athlete: Female
Serena Williams (Tennis)
Choice Action Sports Athlete: Male
Ryan Sheckler (Skateboarding)
Choice Action Sports Athlete: Female
Maya Gabeira (Surfing)
