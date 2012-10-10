New Muse not enough to knock Mumford and Sons from No. 1 on Billboard 200

Muse’s new album “The 2nd Law” had a huge first week, but it wasn’t enough to topple Mumford and Sons from the top spot on the Billboard 200. Nor were new sets from Miguel, Three Days Grace, Diana Krall, Cher Lloyd and others.

Mumford & Sons’ “Babel” is able to stay at No. 1 for a second week, after moving another 169,000 copies. The sales for the album were down 72% from its massive debut week.

Meanwhile, Muse’s “The 2nd Law” sold 101,000 in its first week, opening (appropriately) in 2nd place. It’s the band’s highest charting album ever; their “Black Holes and Revelations” hit No. 9, while “The Resistance” went as far as No. 3.

Another newcomer, critically acclaimed R&B star Miguel’s sophomore album “Kaleidoscope Dream” debuts at No. 3 with 71,000 sold. His first album, 2010’s “All I Want Is You,” peaked at No. 37.

A chart-topper just a few weeks ago, Pink’s “The Truth About Love” comes in at No. 4, selling another 52,000 copies.

Rock veterans Three Days Grace’s newest album “Transit of Venus” rounds out the top five, selling 48,000.

Diana Krall’s latest, “Glad Rag Doll,” debuted at No. 6 with 46,000 copies sold, which was enough to to the Traditional Jazz Albums chart.

12-year-old former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jackie Evancho enters the chart at No. 7 with her new “Songs From the Silver Screen, with 41,000 sold. Amazingly, it’s the tween’s third top 10 effort, following the “O Holy Night” EP and last year’s “Dream With Me.”

Little Big Town’s “Tornado” moves up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 with 31,000 sold (down just 8%).

Brit singer Cher Lloyd’s “Sticks & Stones” sold 31,000 to earn the No. 9 spot, just ahead of the legendary Van Morrison, whose “Born to Sing: No Plan B” closes the top ten after selling 29,000.

Overall album sales this week (5.35 million units) are down 6% from last week, but up 4% compared with the same week in 2011. Year-to-date album sales (223.8 million) are down 4% compared with last year.