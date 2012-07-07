New ‘Pacific Rim’ poster promises big things for Comic-Con 2012

#Guillermo del Toro #Idris Elba
07.07.12 6 years ago

When visionary director Guillermo del Toro (“Hellboy,” “Pans’s Labyrinth”) announced that his upcoming film “Pacific Rim” would feature giant robots fighting giant monsters, he apparently wasn’t kidding about the “giant” part.

Take a look at the brand new “Pacific Rim” poster that Warner Bros. have released in time for next week’s San Diego Comic-Con:

That is one big iron giant.

In the film, a group of brainy and brawny humans — led by Charlie Day, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi and Charlie Hunnam — create giant robo-warriors to combat a the threat of monstrous Kaiju creatures invading from the sea. It’s an homage to giant monster movies of the past, like the “Godzilla” cycle that del Toro grew up on. 

The little men on the robot’s shoulder could be Emmy-winner Elba, recently seen in “Prometheus,” or the hyperactive Day, who co-stars on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Whoever they are, let’s hope they’re on the winning side. 

In the meantime, grab a poster and join del Toro and others at the film’s Comic-Con panel Friday.

“Pacific Rim” opens July 12, 2013.

