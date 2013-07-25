New poster for ‘Prisoners’ with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal

I’ve been trying to figure out how Warner Bros. may or may not handle Telluride in 2013. Last year they took “Argo” there as a sneak preview and it blew the roof off the Chuck Jones Cinema. Then, as we all know, it went on to be a dominant force in the awards season and pick up the Oscar for Best Picture. The year before, however, they dodged it, taking “Contagion” to Venice, “J. Edgar” to AFI Fest and banking on latter-year release “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” So you never can tell.

This year the studio has already set Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” as the Venice opening night selection. The film is then going on to Toronto alongside Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners” (which could end up being an unexpected awards play), so there’s a small chance one or the other could go to Telluride. There’s no word yet on the roll-out for Spike Jonze’s “Her,” though the recently wrapped “The Good Lie” from “Monsieur Lazhar” director Philippe Falardeau and starring Reese Witherspoon and Corey Stoll (with shades of “The Blind Side”) could go to Telluride and end up figuring into the race.

We’ll know all the answers soon enough, but in the meantime, I must say I’m very intrigued by Villeneuve’s film. I’ve been hearing stellar things for a while now and the trailer sold me on it potentially being a touch more than merely commercial. A new poster was released today. Check it out below.

“Prisoners” arrives in theaters on Sept. 20.