New Poster Shows Godzilla Is A Huge Moody Teenager

02.20.14

In this first real glimpse of the titular creature from the upcoming reboot of ‘Godzilla’ – courtesy of Yahoo! Movies – fans can breathe a small sigh of relief. No blasphemous dinosaur/alien hybrid to whip everyone into an outrage this time. Just a classic Godzilla towering over the city of San Francisco. But something’s not right. What’s wrong Godzilla? Why won’t you look at us? Are you just following the most unsettling movie trend of 2014? No, it’s more than that. That hunched over morose posture. The utter defeat in his listless arm. Godzilla is going through an existential crisis. Listen carefully and you can almost hear him…

“I am Godzilla but why am Godzilla? Is Godzilla only for carnage and smashing? Can Godzilla be more than Godzilla? If you prick Godzilla with missiles, does Godzilla not bleed? Can claws such as these be taught to hug? Must Godzilla be as Midas, doomed to an existence of destroying those he meant to love?”

Photo Via: Yahoo!


‘Godzilla’ – The Existential Crisis smashes into theaters May 16th.

