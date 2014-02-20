New Poster Shows Godzilla Is A Huge Moody Teenager

In this first real glimpse of the titular creature from the upcoming reboot of ‘Godzilla’ – courtesy of Yahoo! Movies – fans can breathe a small sigh of relief. No blasphemous dinosaur/alien hybrid to whip everyone into an outrage this time. Just a classic Godzilla towering over the city of San Francisco. But something’s not right. What’s wrong Godzilla? Why won’t you look at us? Are you just following the most unsettling movie trend of 2014? No, it’s more than that. That hunched over morose posture. The utter defeat in his listless arm. Godzilla is going through an existential crisis. Listen carefully and you can almost hear him…
“I am Godzilla but why am Godzilla? Is Godzilla only for carnage and smashing? Can Godzilla be more than Godzilla? If you prick Godzilla with missiles, does Godzilla not bleed? Can claws such as these be taught to hug? Must Godzilla be as Midas, doomed to an existence of destroying those he meant to love?”
Photo Via: Yahoo!
‘Godzilla’
– The Existential Crisis smashes into theaters May 16th.
i’m still not sure I understand why your website continues to treat this movie like it’s a joke or something…I love this site, this I don’t understand
Seems to be a lot taller than 100 hundred stories in that picture…
When you see just how enormous, terrifying, destructive, horrifying, and unstoppable this Godzilla is, and just what a tour-de-force this movie becomes not just plot-wise (Gareth Edwards’screenplay and direction is not only gonna blow you away, you’re gonna wish you coulda gone back in time, and kick your own for writing this biased article before the movie even came out…) Keep sucking at doing your very simplistic job, assclown, while other, more qualified ppl in America who deserve your job, continue to suffer.
so agreed! i don’t get why they continue to cover this movie like a joke…they could do this on top o regular coverage, that would be fine, but it seems like the only articles on godzilla are on this horrible part of the site…so agreed about gareth, he is fantastic and this movie has major potential, why are they treating it like this..can someone at Hitfix explain? This makes no sense…and this writer isn’t even funny w what they write about it
Either the writer tried to be funny (which didn’t work) or he has something against this movie.