New ‘Rush’ trailer delivers Chris Hemsworth, Olivia Wilde and fast cars

#Cars
05.23.13 5 years ago

“Avengers” and “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth toplines Ron Howard”s upcoming racing drama “Rush,” and a new trailer emphasizes the film’s sleek automotive action, as well as the bitter rivalry at its center. 

Set in the 1970s, “Rush” tells the true story of one of Formula One racing’s biggest rivalries, between British driver James Hunt (Hemsworth) and Austrian Niki Lauda, played by German actor Daniel Brühl (“Inglourious Basterds,” “The Bourne Ultimatum”). Olivia Wilde is also seen, just fleetingly, in the trailer.  

Watch it here:

“Rush” appears to offers plenty of heart-stopping race footage and death-defying stunts, which become inseparably from the alluring, sexy lifestyle afforded to the handsome young racers during the sport’s golden age. Or, as Hunt puts it, “The risk of death turns people on.” 

The film was was written by Peter Morgan, who specializes in dramatically recreating recent British history on the big screen, TV and theater stage, as displayed in the acclaimed films “The Queen,” “The Damned United” and 2008’s “Frost/Nixon,” also directed by Howard.

With a fall release date, a rising leading man and an awards-friendly pedigree behind the scenes, Universal could be aiming at more than just racing fans, positioning “Rush” at the starting line for the race to award season.

“Rush” cruises into theaters September 20.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cars
TAGSCARSCHRIS HEMSWORTHDaniel BrhlF1James HuntNiki LaudaOLIVIA WILDRACINGRon Howardrush

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP