New set from Rihanna due ‘this fall,’ according to singer

Looks like we”ll get new music from Rihanna before 2011″s end. She tweeted on Thursday that a new album will drop this fall as the follow-up to last November”s “Loud.”

The news comes as the sixth top 10 from “Loud” continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100. “Cheers (Drink To That)” is No. 10 on this week”s chart.

As Billboard points out, Miss Barbados likes to put out music. Since her first album, “Music of the Sun” shone brightly in 2005, she has put out a new set every year except 2008. Who does she think she is? A country artist?

As far as sound, who knows? Although perhaps it was a clue that Rihanna tweeted earlier yesterday “you know how I been lovin’ Dub step since “Rated R,” her 2009 album.

In the meantime, Rihanna continues on her world tour, performing in Brazil on Saturday night.

