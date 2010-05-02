New ‘Sexy and the City 2’ poster takes 10 years off Carrie and Co.

The excitement building around “Sex and the City 2” is obvious by the massive amount of early ticket sales for the May 30 release, but there’s still a long way to go in the film’s marketing campaign.  Warner Bros. released a new poster on Friday featuring Sarah Jessica Parker and her co-stars and needless to say, it’s created quite a stir.

Set in the Arabian desert, the key art features Carrie (Bradshaw), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) looking like it’s 1998 all over again.  That was the year the Darren Star-created show debuted on HBO and these actresses haven’t had skin this beautiful since the Clinton administration.  Now, granted, we think these ladies are still beautiful today, but that’s taking their relative age into account which this poster has decided not to do.  Of course, its entirely possible this artwork could be reflecting a dream sequence or perhaps a mirage in the desert during their adventure?  It couldn’t just be the fiddling of too many personal publicists making sure their client doesn’t look the oldest one among the BFF’s? Could it? No, that sort of stuff only happens in the movies (or “Ugly Betty,” god rest her soul).

Check out the poster below and judge for yourself.

“Sex and the City 2” takes on “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” in theaters nationwide on May 30.

