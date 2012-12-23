New ‘Spartacus: War of the Damned’ trailer prepares for bloody battle

12.23.12 6 years ago
Starz added a little excitement to the slowest TV Sunday of the year by debuting a blood-filled new trailer for “Spartacus: War of the Damned.”
“Spartacus: War of the Damned” premieres on January 25 and even if you haven’t seen the Stanley Kubrick “Spartacus,” the title of the gladiator drama’s third season pretty much gives away the end. 
Even if you know what’s coming, though, the trailer promises the sword-fighting, viscera-spewing, lusty pleasures that fans have come to expect.
While this will be the last season of “Spartacus,” there have been reports that Starz may do a Julius Caesar-based spinoff based on the character played by Todd Lasance this season. And yes, you probably know how that one ends, too.
Check out the trailer:

