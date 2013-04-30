It’s Enterprise vs. Vengeance in new ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ IMAX poster

#Star Trek
05.01.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Things are not looking good for the USS Enterprise.

The famed starship is assailed by John Harrison’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) massive USS Vengeance in a brand-new IMAX poster for “Star Trek Into Darkness,” which evokes a “David and Goliath” feel by putting the vessels’ obvious size differential into stark relief. Now that is one big, scary ship.

Check out the poster below and let us know what you think.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theaters on May 17. You can watch the latest trailer here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSStar TrekStar Trek Into DarknessStar Trek Into Darkness posterUSS ENTERPRISEUSS Vengeance

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP