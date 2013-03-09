New ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ trailer offers more action, space and Captain Kirk

Get yourself strapped in.
The latest trailer for J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness” packs quite a lot into just over a minute.
It’s less story-driven and more action-oriented than the previously released trailer, and there’s plenty of new footage for fans to freeze-frame and analyze.
Featuring the type of effects-heavy space space action that Abrams will likely be wielding in his continuation of the “Star Wars” saga, the dense, intense prevue includes lots of running, explosions and action — on land, sea and air. There aren’t any new clues about the true identity of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character (in fact, we barely get a glimpse at him), instead focusing on Captain Kirk (Chris Pine), Mr. Spock (Zachary Quinto), the rest of the Enterprise crew and their Federation ally Captain Pike (Bruce Greenwood).
As Kirk tells McCoy (Karl Urban), “This is gonna be fun.”
Watch the new trailer here:
“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens in the U.S. on IMAX screens May 15, and will be released on regular screens two days later.
What do you think of the new trailer?
I hate it. There I said it.
Star Trek was about exploring out strange new worlds. Seeking out new life and new civilizations. This is not what it is about now.
Abrams will be fine for Star Wars but I’m afraid ST has been changed forever.
If this is what people want then so be it…
In what TOS Star Trek movie were they exploring strange new worlds and seeking out new life?
ST:TMP was about discovering V’ger. One could argue (weakly) that ST:TUC was about discovering God (again very weakly). That’s all I got…
You’re thinking about STV:TFF. ST6:TUC was about the peace treaty between the Federation and the Klingon empire.
It’s 2013. Paramount is wisely making the franchise more and more relevant to a younger fan base by putting a 2-hour film out there that EVERYONE can enjoy, not just old school fans who are only satisfied with middle aged actors stumbling around recycled sets mumbling technobabble and Shakespeare.
Oh snap!
I think the greater, and very valid, point is that the original Star Treks were less about nail-biting near death, unbelievable (literally) action sequences to create the illusion of drama and conflict. They were more about how we can explore conflict and humanity and honesty in ways that entertain and impact the audience. I find it funny that they said the first trailer was more story than action and this is more action. The first trailer was a cross-section of the approach that too many movie studios have nowadays… “How many near death sequences can we put and how can we make it bigger and more grandiose?”
Well, I’m sorry but that is boring and the original Star Treks have so much more to offer.