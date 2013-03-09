New ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ trailer offers more action, space and Captain Kirk

Get yourself strapped in.

The latest trailer for J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness” packs quite a lot into just over a minute.

It’s less story-driven and more action-oriented than the previously released trailer, and there’s plenty of new footage for fans to freeze-frame and analyze.

Featuring the type of effects-heavy space space action that Abrams will likely be wielding in his continuation of the “Star Wars” saga, the dense, intense prevue includes lots of running, explosions and action — on land, sea and air. There aren’t any new clues about the true identity of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character (in fact, we barely get a glimpse at him), instead focusing on Captain Kirk (Chris Pine), Mr. Spock (Zachary Quinto), the rest of the Enterprise crew and their Federation ally Captain Pike (Bruce Greenwood).

As Kirk tells McCoy (Karl Urban), “This is gonna be fun.”

Watch the new trailer here:

“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens in the U.S. on IMAX screens May 15, and will be released on regular screens two days later.

What do you think of the new trailer?