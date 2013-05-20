New ‘Star Wars’ animated series in the works at Disney XD

Just two months after the abrupt end of “The Clone Wars,” the “Star Wars” universe is heading back to the small screen with a newly announced series for Disney XD.

Disney XD announced on Monday (May 20) that “Star Wars Rebels” has begun production and will premiere in 2014. The series will launch as a one-hour Disney Channel special before airing in its regular capacity on Disney XD.

Simon Kinberg (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), currently working as a consultant within Disney’s burgeoning “Star Wars” universe, will serve as executive producer on “Star Wars Rebels” and will write the premiere. Also executive producing is long-time “Clone Wars” vet Dave Filoni, as well as “Young Justice” veteran Greg Weisman.

“The entire team at Lucasfilm has provided extraordinary creativity and innovation for over three decades, and we’re thrilled to be bringing the expansive and imaginative world of Star Wars to Disney XD’s viewers,” blurbs Disney Channels Worldwide CCO Gary Marsh.

“Star Wars Rebels” will take place between the events of “Episode 3” and “Episode IV” in the big screen franchise, as the Empire continues to strengthen its grip on power and the rebellions begins to foment. It’s a period of nearly two decades and it apparently hasn’t been featured on-screen.

“I couldn’t be more excited to explore new corners of the Star Wars universe,” states Kathleen Kennedy, president, Lucasfilm. “I think ‘Star Wars Rebels’ will capture the look, feel and fun that both kids and their parents love about ‘Star Wars.'”