New ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ blu-ray has the audio commentary you’ve been waiting for

You can almost always tell when there's going to be a second blu-ray release of a major film and well, when it comes to Star Wars there's no doubt. While most fans wouldn't dream of waiting to get a copy of the film to watch at home, their almost assuredly going to want to pay up for the upcoming collector's edition of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The new version is a four-disc 3D Collector”s Edition with collectible packaging. You'll get the theatrical release and the original bonus features from the first home release as well as brand-new bonus features. Here's what we're looking at:

Audio Commentary with J.J. Abrams – Enter the mind of visionary director J.J. Abrams as he reveals the creative and complex choices made while developing the first film in the new Star Wars trilogy. Foley: A Sonic Tale – Foley artists, consisting of old pros and new talent, unite to bring the world of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” alive through the matching of sound to action. Sounds of the Resistance – Hear how the epic sound design of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” moves the Star Wars legacy forward. Deleted Scenes – View never-before-shared scenes that didn”t make the film”s final cut. Dressing the Galaxy – Costume Designer Michael Kaplan reveals how the costumes of the original Star Wars movies were re-envisioned for a new generation. The Scavenger and the Stormtrooper: A Conversation with Daisy Ridley and John Boyega – The two new stars share the thrill of working together on the adventure of a lifetime and becoming part of the Star Wars legacy. Inside the Armory – Take a fascinating tour through the design and creation of the weaponry in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Classic Bonus Features – These offerings from the April release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” include the complete story behind the making of the film, an unforgettable cast table read, insights from legendary composer John Williams and deleted scenes, as well as features that dig deeper into the creation of new characters such as BB-8, the design of the climactic lightsaber battle between Rey and Kylo Ren, the film”s remarkable digital artistry and the Star Wars: Force for Change global aid initiative.

There also may be some varying digital bonus content depending on the retailer. Since it also includes the previous bonus features, this is a great chance to pick it up if you haven't already. Holland and Sweden can buy it on October 31, Italy and Spain on November 2, Australia November 9, Brazil November 16, the U.S. and Canada will see it released on Nov. 15, and Germany on November 24.

As an odd personal aside, I'm excited to see a foley feature on here because I've always been a huge fan of the work foley artists do and it's always super interesting to watch them. I also bet there will be tons of adorable GIFs coming out of that Ridley/Boyega feature.

I'm curious to see if they're including anything on Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz's work on BB-8's vocalizations though. It might be included in the “Sounds of the Resistance” I suppose but if not, here's a great clip of Schwartz describing the experience for reddit.