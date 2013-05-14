New ‘Super Fun Night’ pictures show Rebel Wilson and more

05.14.13

Rebel Wilson, who recently appeared in “Pitch Perfect,” is the star and a co-executive producer of this new sitcom.  In the series, she plays a junior attorney who has spent every Friday night for the past 13 years at home with her two best friends.  In order to get ahead in her career (and maybe personal life too) she learns from a mentor that she has to get out and network.  Will she be able to bring her friends along for the ride and what will happen if she does?  These questions and more will be answered on the sitcom.

Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, and John Riggi executive produce the series which will air Wednesdays at 9:30pm.

Check out these new pictures:

TAGSCONAN O'BRIENKELEN COLEMANKevin BishopLauren AshLiza LaPiraREBEL WILSONSUPER FUN NIGHTUpfronts 2013

