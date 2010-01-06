New Taylor Swift music on ‘Valentine’s Day’ soundtrack

01.06.10 9 years ago

No word yet on when we”ll get a follow-up to Taylor Swift”s “Fearless,” the top-selling album of 2009, but we will get new song from Swift on  the soundtrack to “Valentine”s Day,” out Feb. 9. The movie, which features Swift, as well as Taylor Lautner, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, Patrick Dempsey and many more,  opens Feb. 12.

Swift”s song, “Today was a Fairy Tale,” is one of two new tracks on the set; Jewel”s “Stay Here Forever” will be the first single, according to Music Row.
 
Valentine”s Day track list:
1. Taylor Swift – “Today Was A Fairytale”
2. Michael Franti & Spearhead – “Say Hey (I Love You)”
3. Jools Holland and Jamiroquai – “I”m In The Mood For Love”
4. Willie Nelson – “On The Street Where You Live”
5. Sausalito Foxtrot – “Everyday”
6. Jewel – “Stay Here Forever”
7. Ben E. King – “Amor”
8. Amy Winehouse – “Cupid”
9. Maroon 5 – “The Way You Look Tonight”
10. Joss Stone – “4 and 20
11. Diane Birch – “Valentino”
12. Nat King Cole – “Te Quiero Dijeste”
13. Taylor Swift – “Jump Then Fall”
14. Black Gold – “Shine”
15. Steel Magnolia – “Keep On Lovin” You”
16. Leighton Meester featuring Robin Thicke – “Somebody To Love”
17. the bird and the bee – “I”m Into Something Good”
18. Anju Ramapriyam – “Signed Sealed Delivered I”m Yours”
 

 

