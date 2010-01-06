New Taylor Swift music on ‘Valentine’s Day’ soundtrack

No word yet on when we”ll get a follow-up to Taylor Swift”s “Fearless,” the top-selling album of 2009, but we will get new song from Swift on the soundtrack to “Valentine”s Day,” out Feb. 9. The movie, which features Swift, as well as Taylor Lautner, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, Patrick Dempsey and many more, opens Feb. 12.

Swift”s song, “Today was a Fairy Tale,” is one of two new tracks on the set; Jewel”s “Stay Here Forever” will be the first single, according to Music Row.