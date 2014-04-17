New teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Strain’ is an eye-opener

#FX #Guillermo del Toro
04.17.14

(CBR) FX has debuted a new teaser for “The Strain” that features a look at the cause of the series” vampire infection: a parasitic capillary worm.

Based on the novels by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, “The Strain” follows CDC epidemiologist Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and his team, sent to investigate a sealed airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The situation snowballs into a battle to protect the entirety of New York City from a new viral vampiric threat. That said, these aren”t vampires based on romantic notions of recent years.

“These are not sparkly brooding dudes with fangs and romantic problems,” showrunner Carlton Cuse said in January. “This is a really original re-imagining of vampire lore. There is sex in the show, but the vampires themselves are not having sex. They are not romantic creatures.”

Debuting in July, “The Strain” also stars David Bradley, Kevin Durand, Mia Maestro, Jonathan Hyde, Richard Sammel, Natalie Brown, Sean Astin, Robert Maillet, Francis Capra.

TOPICS#FX#Guillermo del Toro
