New teaser poster unveiled for ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

You can’t keep a good Captain down and Marvel seems to be revving up the promotional machinery for the First Avenger’s upcoming sequel.
Today, Marvel released a teaser poster for the upcoming “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which is set to be released on April 4, 2014 as a part of Marvel’s Phase 2. As you can see below, not only is Steve Rogers’ shield pretty faded and roughed up in the poster.
The poster has been released in advance of the “Winter Soldier” Hall H presentation at Comic-Con on Saturday July 20, an event which we just ranked #5 on our list of the most anticipated movie panels this year at Comic-Con. There are a whole lot of questions surrounding the movie, and while the poster doesn’t get us any closer to answering them, we do find it intriguing.
What do you think? Are you excited for the panel and/or the movie?
I kind of like that it has a minimalist approach, obviously implying a lot of tough times since Captain America’s indestructible shield is all beat to heck. Just two things.
First, while it looks kind of cool, the poster really hints at pretty much…Nothing. It does not seem at all specific to what’s going on with the movie.
Second, isn’t the shield indestructible? I get the shield being scuffed up enough for the paint to be worn off. However, it looks like the metal is actually scratched. Is that not, y’know, sort of like impossible?
Those are pretty minor complaints I suppose. I do like the confidence that people will recognize the shield and who/what it stands for. It is a pretty confident move that sort of reinforces Marvel’s own iconography. I prefer subtlety to the opposite, so I have to sort of give them credit for restraint.
