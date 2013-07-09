New teaser poster unveiled for ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

#Avengers #Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Marvel
07.09.13 5 years ago
You can’t keep a good Captain down and Marvel seems to be revving up the promotional machinery for the First Avenger’s upcoming sequel.
Today, Marvel released a teaser poster for the upcoming “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which is set to be released on April 4, 2014 as a part of Marvel’s Phase 2. As you can see below, not only is Steve Rogers’ shield pretty faded and roughed up in the poster.
The poster has been released in advance of the “Winter Soldier” Hall H presentation at Comic-Con on Saturday July 20, an event which we just ranked #5 on our list of the most anticipated movie panels this year at Comic-Con. There are a whole lot of questions surrounding the movie, and while the poster doesn’t get us any closer to answering them, we do find it intriguing.
What do you think? Are you excited for the panel and/or the movie? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Captain America: The Winter Soldier#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSCAPTAIN AMERICACAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERcomicconMarvelMarvel Studios

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP