New teaser poster unveiled for ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

You can’t keep a good Captain down and Marvel seems to be revving up the promotional machinery for the First Avenger’s upcoming sequel.

Today, Marvel released a teaser poster for the upcoming “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which is set to be released on April 4, 2014 as a part of Marvel’s Phase 2. As you can see below, not only is Steve Rogers’ shield pretty faded and roughed up in the poster.

The poster has been released in advance of the “Winter Soldier” Hall H presentation at Comic-Con on Saturday July 20, an event which we just ranked #5 on our list of the most anticipated movie panels this year at Comic-Con. There are a whole lot of questions surrounding the movie, and while the poster doesn’t get us any closer to answering them, we do find it intriguing.

What do you think? Are you excited for the panel and/or the movie?