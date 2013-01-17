New ‘Terminator’ film locks screenwriters

Skydance Productions and Annapurna Pictures have set Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier to pen the new script, according to Deadline.
Kalogridis co-wrote Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” and exec produced 2009’s “Avatar,” from “The Terminator” creator James Cameron. However, the latter is not involved in the new film.
Meanwhile, Lussier wrote and directed “Drive Angry” and the remake of “My Bloody Valentine.”
Skydance”s David Ellison (“Jack Reacher”) recently hired the pair to work on a different sci-fi film, and will team with his sister, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison (“Zero Dark Thirty”) — who bought the “Terminator” rights in 2011 — to make the new film.
The most recent film in the franchise was McG’s 2009 “Terminator Salvation,” starring Christian Bale as series mainstay John Connor. It’s not know at this time if the new film will carry on the Connor storyline or create something new. No director is attached yet, but Lussier could be a possibility.
Are you excited about a new “Terminator” film from a new creative team? Or is it time to move on?
If james cameron has anything to do with I would see it. But he’s not, so…….
They’d better cast my boy Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the next Terminator if they knew what was best for them!!! Theirs no other actor who could pull it off like he would!!!
Great, a PG rated child movie geared towards wrestling fans. The Rock stinks.
Any terminator movie I would watch. There does need to be a end to the war though. John conner also has to play a part in it. Can’t wait!
They need to start off w John Connor and his wife Catherine Brewster from the end of terminator 3. Because they really didn’t show how they survived the nuclear explosion they just went to terminator salvation and they had a group of followers already. I wanna see how they got other people to join them when supposedly everyone was dead. Also it be kinda neat if they show my boy Arnold become the villan again and show him go back in time to kill Johns mom Sara Connor and show John telling his dad Reese to go back in time to rescue his mom.
I feel they need to continue with the connors family bring in a new terminator but start a new branch on the story
Yes bring everybody back and have the rock as the new terminater destroy the old 1