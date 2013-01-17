New ‘Terminator’ film locks screenwriters

The planned next installment of the “Terminator” film series has hunted down a pair of writers.

Skydance Productions and Annapurna Pictures have set Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier to pen the new script, according to Deadline.

Kalogridis co-wrote Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” and exec produced 2009’s “Avatar,” from “The Terminator” creator James Cameron. However, the latter is not involved in the new film.

Meanwhile, Lussier wrote and directed “Drive Angry” and the remake of “My Bloody Valentine.”

Skydance”s David Ellison (“Jack Reacher”) recently hired the pair to work on a different sci-fi film, and will team with his sister, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison (“Zero Dark Thirty”) — who bought the “Terminator” rights in 2011 — to make the new film.

The most recent film in the franchise was McG’s 2009 “Terminator Salvation,” starring Christian Bale as series mainstay John Connor. It’s not know at this time if the new film will carry on the Connor storyline or create something new. No director is attached yet, but Lussier could be a possibility.

Are you excited about a new “Terminator” film from a new creative team? Or is it time to move on?