This could’ve been the opening to ‘The Avengers’: Watch the deleted scene

#Chris Evans
08.28.12 6 years ago

Sweeping skylines, overturned cars, solemn soundtrack: this could’ve been the opening to “The Avengers.”

The newly released deleted scene was one of the ideas director Joss Whedon had for a start to the comic book adventure film, and it features Cobie Smulders (as SHIELD agent Hill) and Nick Fury only in name. As she’s interrogated, it sets a tone of how SHIELD initially viewed the far-fetched idea of bringing superheroes like Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk to help protect the city.

Chris Evans as Captain America also appears, overlooking the carnage in the street. He’s probably thinking to himself, “A different and more action-packed opener would be much, much better.”

This scene appears among the other alternate and deleted scenes — including the bloopers reel — on the Sept. 25 release of “The Avengers” Blu-Ray.

“The Avengers first hit theaters in May and has grossed more than $580 million at the box office.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans
TAGSCHRIS EVANSCOBIE SMULDERSTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP