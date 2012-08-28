This could’ve been the opening to ‘The Avengers’: Watch the deleted scene

Sweeping skylines, overturned cars, solemn soundtrack: this could’ve been the opening to “The Avengers.”

The newly released deleted scene was one of the ideas director Joss Whedon had for a start to the comic book adventure film, and it features Cobie Smulders (as SHIELD agent Hill) and Nick Fury only in name. As she’s interrogated, it sets a tone of how SHIELD initially viewed the far-fetched idea of bringing superheroes like Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk to help protect the city.

Chris Evans as Captain America also appears, overlooking the carnage in the street. He’s probably thinking to himself, “A different and more action-packed opener would be much, much better.”

This scene appears among the other alternate and deleted scenes — including the bloopers reel — on the Sept. 25 release of “The Avengers” Blu-Ray.

“The Avengers first hit theaters in May and has grossed more than $580 million at the box office.