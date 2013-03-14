New ‘The Wolverine’ photos reveal Hugh Jackman’s co-stars

After that little Oscar-nominated detour in “Les Miserables, ” Hugh Jackman is back in his most famous role, and “The Wolverine” director James Mangold has shared some classy black and white portraits of Jackman and his model-actress co-stars Rila Fukushima and Tao Okamoto.

First up is Wolverine himself. In the film, based on the popular comic book story arc by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller, the ornery mutant takes a break from the X-Men and travels to Japan, where he finds romance, danger, and more mutants. Much of the film was shot in Japan and features a primarily Japanese cast. We’ve seen other shots of Jackman in the film before, but this is our first real look at some of the film’s other primary players.

Here’s Jackman:

Model-turned-actress Rila Fukushima plays the beautiful and deadly Yukio, an ace assassin who works for Yakuza crime lord Shingen Yashida (Hiroyuki Sanada) and who wants to see to it that Wolverine gets de-clawed…as painfully as possible.

Finally, we have model-actress Tao Okamoto. She plays Mariko Yashida, the love of Logan’s life…who also happens to be Shingen’s daughter. Uh oh.

Mangold (“Walk the Line”) tweeted the cool pics earlier today, but when is the trailer coming out?

“The Wolverine” also stars Will Yun Lee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Brian Tee, and Svetlana Khodchenkova. Jackman will reprise the role once again in the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” directed by Bryan Singer.

“The Wolverine” will be unleashed on July 26.