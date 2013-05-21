New ‘The Wolverine’ trailer gives us another look at Hugh Jackman

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you are looking for a way to kick start your day, why not check out the action-filled trailer for the upcoming film, “The Wolverine.” The movie hits theaters July 26th, and while this trailer doesn’t solely feature as yet unseen material, it does, perhaps, answer a few questions left lingering following the last trailer.

In wholly non-spoiler fashion, we can tell you that “The Wolverine” is directed by James Mangold, stars Hugh Jackman, and takes place following the events of “X-Men: The Last Stand.” The film finds our adamantium-clawed friend in Japan, trying to cope with his past, his own internal demons, and a whole lot of bad guys.

Far be it from us, however, to tell you here and now exactly what you will see when you click. If you, like Logan, are looking for answers, you are just going to have to watch.