New trailer and poster for ‘Out of the Furnace’ spotlight Christian Bale’s performance

The marketing for Scott Cooper’s “Out of the Furnace” is rumbling to life over at Relativity Media. A few production stills were released in conjunction with a USA Today story earlier this week, shortly followed by more photos and the official poster at Entertainment Weekly. Today, a trailer.

The USA Today story did a good job of spotlighting Christian Bale’s process with the movie. He showed up to set without any of his own clothes, wearing only what his character would wear, and he recorded a local man at length to nail down the Braddock accent, which is an interesting blend of New England meeting with the south and the midwest in Pennsylvania steel country.

“You’d think he was listening to Daft Punk or something with his headphones on, but it was these recordings,” Cooper told the outlet. “He would listen to it endlessly, even between takes.”

The new trailer spotlights Bale’s performance considerably, revealing a lot of nuance in the portrayal. The poster, meanwhile, has him front and center. The actor won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Relativity’s “The Fighter” three years ago. He’ll surely be in the conversation again this year with this and Russell’s “American Hustle.”

By the way, the version of Pearl Jam’s “Release” featured in the trailer was re-recorded by the band for the first time since 1991. It also features in the film itself.

Check out the new trailer and poster for the film below. “Out of the Furnace” arrives in theaters on November 27.

