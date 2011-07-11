New trailer for ‘Adventures of Tintin’ introduces characters, explains plot

Uhhhh… if you still need convincing after this one, then you might as well just decide you’re not seeing “The Adventures Of Tintin: Secret Of The Unicorn” at all, because this trailer has me positively giddy.
As I’ve said before, the entire twenty years I’ve lived in Los Angeles, I’ve been hearing rumors of a Steven Spielberg “Tintin” film. This has been one of the big guiding passions for him, and for many American audiences, that probably seems puzzling since they don’t know the character.
But over the years, he’s found himself repeatedly frustrated by those attempts, and I think part of it has been trying to figure out a way to make the sort of film he wants to make, an athletic adventure film set in an international landscape like the one that Herge created in his books, while still maintaining the stylistic approach that drew him to the material in the first place.
I know that the entire subject of performance capture is almost as controversial as the subject of 3D these days, and “Tintin” appears to have embraced both things with open arms. I don’t see any other way Spielberg could have done this, though. And as much as I liked the teaser trailer where we got our first look at the world, I LOVE this new trailer. This is the Tintin I read when I was growing up, and the exaggerated nature of the action is something that would have been almost impossible to make work in live-action, especially if making a film for younger audiences as well as older. By pushing everything one degree past cartoony, there’s a kick to the action, and the characters here look exactly like the characters that have delighted audiences around the world for so long now.
This is just one of the new trailers we’ll be seeing this week, and I’m sure more people are anticipating the one we’ll see for “The Dark Knight Rises,” but this excites me precisely because of what it promises. I’m not remotely worried about this one now, and I look forward to the US release date. It makes sense that we get it after much of the rest of the world, but I hope America surprises everyone by finally embracing this character who has been a cult favorite here for so long. The script is by Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish, currently rocking the geek world with “Attack The Block,” as well as Stephen Moffat, whose “Sherlock” and “Doctor Who” work has been so enjoyable the last few years, and the cast includes Andy Serkis, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Daniel Craig, and Jamie Bell as Tintin. I’ll be honest… I can’t wait.
“The Adventures Of Tintin: Secret Of The Unicorn” opens December 23, 2011.
This movie had no business being written in English and directed by an American. Tintin originated in Belgium, and thus should have been produced entirely by European Frenchmen. I won`t be seeing this ridiculous translated bastardization.
What a shallow world view you must have.
More popcorn for the rest of us.
Got to agree with MMCB105, get a life Echos.
Didn’t Tintin hunt endangered animals, eat with cannibals and work for the nazi’s? So if we are being true to the source material I guess European Frenchmen have no claim to it at all, unless they want to be know as racists, fascists and just down right dicks. Also Echo your jingoistic world view is not welcome here so maybe you should think about evolving your beliefs and then when that happens you will be welcome.
Looks interesting. I assume people with a Tintin history must be much more excited than those that never heard of it til PJ and SS was attached to it (like me).
‘A kick to the action’ really? That’s the part I found most lacking in the whole thing. The pacing of the action. For me one of the great things of animation is the way you can speed up the action a lot without making it feel sped up. (think the antics of Aladdin in the opening of that film)
To me this trailer feels like it’s in slow motion.
The way one of the Thompson twins falls down when he hits the lamp post. Everything feels so deliberate and slightly slowed down as to make sure the capture equipment ‘gets’ everything. I know this is probably not the case. But the interaction of the characters to me lacks – forgive the word – punch. When Tin Tin gets beat up on board of the ship it feels like the contact isn’t there. And if Weta can do this with Gollum and live-action Hobbitses why can’t they do it when they have full control?
I don’t hate it. (I really love the lighting and the framing of the shots etc) but I still need a little more convincing I’m afraid.
Would seeing the entire film rather than just a few snippets of said action in a 2-minute trailer do any convincing? I’m thinking it might.
I remember reading TinTin books when I was a child living in England. CANNOT WAIT for this movie!
When it came to European kids comics, I was, and still am, an Asterix guy.
After seeing the first trailer in 3D in front of Transformers 3 last week (AFTER seeing it online first) I was astonished how poorly served footage of Tintin is online. In retrospect I shouldn’t have been given who is behind this but I certainly think this movie deserves more enthusiasm than I’m seeing (online anyhow).
I’m interested in this, just because the property is fun and the team behind it, but I mostly agree with SHADOWMAKER.
The action isn’t all that convincing with the pacing and movement to me.
I still think it’ll be a good spectacle with good moments, and it looks like it captures lots of fun and should be a good, hearty adventure, but the imagery just seems a bit inconsistent and while it’ll surely have it’s moments, it still looks like mo-cap has a long way to go… or possibly, just simply isn’t the best option for this kind of flick.
so Spielberg is going to have two movies he’s directed released within five days of one another (Tintin and War Horse)? Is there any precedent for something like this? I know it’s different studios, and they aren’t targeted at the exact same demographic, but there is still some overlap there. No fear of cannibalizing his audiences?
I rather agree with Shadowmaker and Dyikini about the action, and I’m not really sold on the complete 3-D world and characters, either, as in why it’s preferable to live action if they’re just going to motion capture everything. It seems to me the only reason it’s all “animation” is to let ignorant parents know it’s kid-friendly. And when you’re watching every minuscule tic in a character’s face because you can’t quite figure out what’s bugging you about their mouth movements when they talk… it just sort of distracts from the story.
The reason they went mo cap instead of live action is so they can churn out a new tintin every second year without the actor getting older for the next ten years… pretty simple really.
The trailer reminds me that Spielberg is a great action director with a great sense of camerawork and how important that is for this kind of project. I respect that Spielberg took the tough road to tell a story in this way, involving a massive commitment of time to finesse the animation. I think they are going to fall short of the visual quality they wanted, but it won’t matter in the end. There is a massive built-in audience for this outside the USA.
And I’m glad that it is no longer being co-directed with Peter Jackson. I can’t imagine what kind of awkwardness got ironed out there, but win-win: Spielberg does the directing, while Jackson is freed up to fly around half of New Zealand on ‘location scouting’ trips.
I’m not question mo-cap over live action, I’m questioning it over standard CGI. Guess it’s easier maybe? I dunno, but the results show that it’s still not as good.
Also, after watching it again, anyone else notice how little they allow us to see the characters mouths when they’re talking? Almost like they’re intentionally not allowing it. It’s distracting.
There’s mo-cap and there’s mo-cap. If you give exactly the same virtual body to people as physically different as Nick Frost and Simon Pegg (must have seemed like a cool idea at the time) the results are going to be a bit off. Check out 0:50-0:51 for an example – the mo-cap data clearly registers Frost’s shifting weight but it looks wrong for that body. Then at 1:54-1:55 you can see where the VFX people have had to hand-animate one of the twins falling to the ground. This is the difference between Spielberg and Cameron: Spielberg won’t throw his people into a lamppost – but you can see the difference.
I don’t know that they are hiding the lip-sync. There are clear examples at 1:39-1:40 and 1:42-1:43 that work well enough to perceive Serkis’ performance underneath. They are cutting up the dialogue to match the beats in the trailer. Standard procedure with live action.
Fortunately this thing is built on strong material. Steven Moffat’s recent TV writing is miles ahead of anything you can see at the movies these days.
Looks like Mars Needs Moms. I have no knowledge of Tin Tin at all, and this does nothing to make me want to know more. I don’t see the masses being enthralled with this trailer either.
I see this trailer (and everything about Tintin), and I think “Soccer”.
That’s how this film is going to play in the US. The rest of the world may love it, but it’s not us. Oh sure, there are rabid fans of soccer/Tintin that live here, but for 95% of the US population, we’ll look at it and shrug and move on.
This film will probably be near-billion dollar grossing film that will get almost all of that gross internationally.
I truly believe this will be a similar situation to when Yahoo Serious ruled the world, but the US held up it’s hand and said “NO… not here.”