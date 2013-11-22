Laugh with ‘Girls’ season three trailer

“Girls” is coming back to HBO with two new episodes on January 12th. While some may believe that mid-January is still a long way off, we can all sit back today and find some comfort, and laughs, in the brand new season three trailer.

What does this trailer offer? A whole lot of great bits of dialogue (“My life is a mess, and I know that that was a personal choice, but I feel like maybe it is time for me to unchoose that choice.”) and a head caught in a chair. There is certainly some depth of emotion as well, but it’s totally undercut by the chair thing.

“Girls” launched in the spring of 2012 and has, to date, won a number of awards including a Peabody, BAFTA Award, Primetime Emmy, and a couple of Golden Globes. It is created by and stars Lena Dunham and centers itself on the lives of a group of girls in their 20s. The cast also includes Jemima Kirke, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver and Alex Karpovsky. Dunham also serves as an executive producer on the series.

If those names aren’t enough to sell you on the notion that you should probably at least give the show a chance, watch the trailer. Listen to the trials and tribulations of these twentysomethings, and try not to laugh. Especially with that chair thing.

“Girls” returns to HBO on January 12th at 10pm. Are you planning on tuning in?