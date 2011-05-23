New trailer for ‘The Muppets’ plays game with audience, iTunes

Well-played, Disney.
You know, I give the generic poorly-scripted romantic comedy a hard time in print, and that seems very, very mean of me. After all, they can’t help it. The audience will pay to see the same formula a bazillion times over, and if they don’t have to try any harder than they already are, then why bother?
Jason Segel and Amy Adams, though, are fairly appealing, and in this case, I’m willing to give “Green With Envy” a chance. After all, James Bobin is directing and his work on “Flight Of The Conchords” was always sharp and funny, so I’ll give him a chance.
I’m having a hard time understanding what the hook is, though. Doesn’t look like anybody body-switches or gets amnesia or is aging backwards or anything that might typically motivate a sort of high-concept riff on the romantic comedy. Is this really just as simple as “Love struck meets star struck when a small town couple (Amy Adams, Jason Segel) head to Hollywood and discover their dreams of hitting the big time may cost them the one thing that matters most – each other”?
Look at the trailer and tell me what you think:
Ooooohhhhh! There are Muppets in it!
I love that Disney went the distance with the iTunes page and really pretended this is a different movie. They’ve got a huge brand here, and reintroducing the Muppets to people is important. I think this is a very gentle, funny way of doing it, and right away, it feels correct. It feels like the spirit that the Muppets have always embodied.
Boy, I hope they get this one right.
“Green With Envy”… er, I mean “The Muppets”… will open in theaters November 23, 2011.
Would have been much better if you didn’t spoil the gag from the get go :(
You mean when he wrote “New trailer for ‘The Muppets'” in the headline?
Jeffrey Wells is not going to be happy with Jason Segels giant face.
I was about to get really upset once that stupid New Radicals song was playing because I hate that fucking song. Then came the Muppets and made everything better.
Ha, that’s the moment that sold me. Exactly right choice of terrible song to get the joke across.
That would have been so funny. Luckily, it wasn’t. Thanks again, HitFix!
Well for one, thanks a whole lot for ruining the surprise/punchline. For another, I’m not sure that this is “the spirit that the Muppets have always embodied” quite the way I would hope. There’s too much acting – or should I say overacting – on the part of the human cast, and too much focus put on them. Perhaps that’s just the way the misleading trailer made it seem, but I would rather see a MUPPET movie with some human characters thrown in for a different flavor, than a dinky, hammy human romance with muppets trying to have their own stories on the sidelines. It is a MUPPET movie, right?
Why did you have to ruin the joke before we could see it first?
Great. Thanks for the spoiler alert jackass. At least you were surprised.
No kidding. Lucky I’d already seen this on CHUD, where they conveyed the urgency without spoiling the surprise. Still, Anyone who was following the film would know it was the Muppets trailer as soon as they saw Jason Siegel. That said…I’m not crazy about it. I think the Muppets are strongest when they’re being genine and sentimental, not slick and “Mormon Cool”…
Not name calling, but you dropped the ball. Not a big ball. A wiffle ball, let’s say. I can’t speak for other commenters or readers, but the problem probably comes from that fact that we could expect more from you. Don’t always agree, but I respect your opinions of movies. Can’t make tomorrow’s Attack the Block showings, but based mostly on your strong recommendation, pointed others I know toward it. Again, you aren’t a jackass, but you did willfully spoil a cute joke, and one that you seemed to enjoy yourself. As a reader, I find your attitude towards those of us who were spoiled on this, who turn to HitFix for much of their entertainment commentary and news and possibly much of the movie related content because of your abilities, to be insulting. It is only a trailer, you are right. My question to you is, were the hits you got with “Muppets” in the title more important than respect for your readers?
I disagree. CHUD and AICN (and maybe others) wrote spoiler-free teases to get people to watch the trailer. I didn’t check out CHUD but the AICN talkback had a lot of replies. So people apparently fell for it and were pleasantly surprised.
Also, the editors will sometimes update their pages and/or headlines if a spoiler slips through. Nobody’s perfect.
I don’t agree with the policy of giving out spoilers just for the sake of page hits. You need to find a middle ground.
Further: Not that I’m trying to tell you what your policy should be. Just a suggestion.
Drew, I get what your saying, I really do. Thing that got to me was it seemed you were treating all readers who were a little put out as if we were calling jackass and trying to be insulting. But the more Mulderism gets irked, the more I feel embarassed to be the same company. Stop “helping”, dude.
Yes, an apology is definitely in order. We’re waiting.
Being self-righteous over a trailer makes you look like a garden variety dork.
@Nathan, I agree that this was not as bad as say, spoiling the ending to a movie.