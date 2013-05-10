New ‘True Blood’ season six images reveal guest stars

05.10.13 5 years ago

“True Blood” returns to HBO in June, and the network has released a slew of brand new photos before the TV up fronts next week. In addition to Anna Paquin, Alexander Skarsgard, Ryan Kwanten, and the other established stars of the long-running Charlaine Harris adaptation, the new images offer first looks at season 6 guest stars as Rutger Hauer, Amelia Rose Blaire, Arliss Howard, Jurnee Smollett and more. “True Blood” returns June 16 on HBO.

Take a look at the photos here:

