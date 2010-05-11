New ‘True Blood’ soundtrack gets Bob Dylan, Beck, STP, M. Ward

The soundtrack to the second season of “True Blood” will include some tasty, exclusive songs. M. Ward and Beck both contributed all-new material to the set, out May 25 in conjuntion with the release of the “True Blood, Season 2” on DVD.

Bob Dylan’s “Beyond Here Lies Nothin’,” which helped shine off the finale last year, was culled from his album “Together Through Life.” The show’s theme song from Jace Everett will also be included, as will tracks from artists like electronica vets Thievery Corporation, an alt-country showdown with Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costellow, some moody rock from Eels, Chuck Prophet, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Robbie Robertson and more.

There will be two versions out: a standard 14-tracker and a deluxe version from iTunes that will include four bonus tracks from Stone Temple Pilots, Headbone, Jakob Dylan and an acoustic version of Everett’s “Bad Things.”

Season Three of “True Blood” premieres on HBO on June 13.

Here is the tracklist for “True Blood: Music From The HBO Original Series, Volume 2”:

1. “Howlin” for My Baby” – M. Ward

2. “Evil (Is Going On)” – Jace Everett & CC Adcock

3. “Bad Blood” – Beck

4. “How to Become Clairvoyant” – Robbie Robertson

5. “Shake and Fingerpop” – Jr. Walker and The All Stars

6. “Frenzy” – Screamin” Jay Hawkins

7. “Kiss Like Your Kiss” – Lucinda Williams w/Elvis Costello

8. “Gasoline and Matches” – Buddy & Julie Miller

9. “You Did (Bomp Shooby Dooby Bomp)” – Chuck Prophet

10. “You Are Gonna Miss Me” – The 13th Floor Elevators

11. “Fresh Blood” – Eels

12. “The Forgotten People (Bon Temps Remix)” – Thievery Corporation

13. “New World in My View” – King Britt & Sister Gertrude Morgan

14. “Beyond Here Lies Nothin”” – Bob Dylan

15. “Bad Things (Acoustic)” – Jace Everett*

16. “Ain”t No Invisible Man” – Jakob Dylan*

17. “You Can”t Drive Me Away” – Stone Temple Pilots*

18. “Dig” – Headbone featuring Bubba Kendall*

* Deluxe bonus tracks