U2’s new album pushed to April

#U2
11.13.13 5 years ago

U2 is preparing to release its 13th album, which is tentatively due out in April, according to Billboard. The band and its management has been shopping for partners to help announce the album via a Super Bowl commercial (Feb. 2, 2014).

Earlier this year, bassist Adam Clayton said U2 was planning to release the new album this fall. “We have an abundance of riches, we could make three or four different records and justify that to ourselves,” Clayton said.

Here’s what we already know about the new album: It was produced and mixed by Danger Mouse, it was primarily recorded over the summer at New York”s Electric Lady Studios and Coldplay’s Chris Martin hung out during the recording, although it’s not yet known if he appears on the album. The new album will be U2″s follow up to 2009’s “No Line On The Horizon.”
On Record Store Day Black Friday (Nov. 29), U2 will release a 10″ record with new song “Ordinary Love” and a new version of its track “Breathe,” which was originally released on “No Line On The Horizon.” 

Around The Web

TOPICS#U2
TAGSdanger mouseMANDELA: LONG WALK TO FREEDOMnew albumOrdinary LoveBreathesuper bowl 2014U2U2 new album

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP