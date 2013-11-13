U2’s new album pushed to April

U2 is preparing to release its 13th album, which is tentatively due out in April, according to Billboard. The band and its management has been shopping for partners to help announce the album via a Super Bowl commercial (Feb. 2, 2014).

Earlier this year, bassist Adam Clayton said U2 was planning to release the new album this fall. “We have an abundance of riches, we could make three or four different records and justify that to ourselves,” Clayton said.