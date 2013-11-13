U2’s new album pushed to April

U2 is preparing to release its 13th album, which is tentatively due out in April, according to Billboard. The band and its management has been shopping for partners to help announce the album via a Super Bowl commercial (Feb. 2, 2014).
Earlier this year, bassist Adam Clayton said U2 was planning to release the new album this fall. “We have an abundance of riches, we could make three or four different records and justify that to ourselves,” Clayton said.
Here’s what we already know about the new album: It was produced and mixed by Danger Mouse, it was primarily recorded over the summer at New York”s Electric Lady Studios and Coldplay’s Chris Martin hung out during the recording, although it’s not yet known if he appears on the album. The new album will be U2″s follow up to 2009’s “No Line On The Horizon.”
On Record Store Day Black Friday (Nov. 29), U2 will release a 10″ record with new song “Ordinary Love” and a new version of its track “Breathe,” which was originally released on “No Line On The Horizon.”
