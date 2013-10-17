Watch: New U2 song ‘Ordinary Love’ soundtracks latest ‘Mandela’ trailer

#Bono #Idris Elba #U2
10.17.13 5 years ago

The latest trailer for “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” comes with an added bonus.

A brand-new song by Irish rock gods U2 is a featured component of the new spot, which comes in advance of the forthcoming biopic’s November 29 debut. Entitled “Ordinary Love,” the arena-ready tune (featuring lyrics like “Our beauty that’s been lost before/Wants to find us again”) is a perfect compliment to the inspirational story of South African civil rights leader Nelson Mandela, here played by “Luther” star Idris Elba.

“Ordinary Love” is the first new song to be released by Bono and company since 2010 (expect a full version of the tune to be made available sometime later this year). The band is currently at work on a new album with a working title of “10 Reasons to Exist,” which is being eyed for an early 2014 release.

You can check out “Ordinary Love”  in the trailer below (the song kicks in at the 1:15 mark).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bono#Idris Elba#U2
TAGSBONOIDRIS ELBAMANDELAMandela Long Walk to Freedom trailerMandela trailerMANDELA: LONG WALK TO FREEDOMNAOMIE HARRISNELSON MANDELAOrdinary LoveU2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP