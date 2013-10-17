Watch: New U2 song ‘Ordinary Love’ soundtracks latest ‘Mandela’ trailer

The latest trailer for “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” comes with an added bonus.

A brand-new song by Irish rock gods U2 is a featured component of the new spot, which comes in advance of the forthcoming biopic’s November 29 debut. Entitled “Ordinary Love,” the arena-ready tune (featuring lyrics like “Our beauty that’s been lost before/Wants to find us again”) is a perfect compliment to the inspirational story of South African civil rights leader Nelson Mandela, here played by “Luther” star Idris Elba.

“Ordinary Love” is the first new song to be released by Bono and company since 2010 (expect a full version of the tune to be made available sometime later this year). The band is currently at work on a new album with a working title of “10 Reasons to Exist,” which is being eyed for an early 2014 release.

You can check out “Ordinary Love” in the trailer below (the song kicks in at the 1:15 mark).

