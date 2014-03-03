New ‘Veronica Mars’ photos show Kristen Bell, Tina Majorino, Krysten Ritter and more

03.03.14 4 years ago

At this point, there is a little more than a week and a half until Veronica Mars returns to her private investigator ways.  To help us all get excited for Kristen Bell hitting the big screen as the formerly teenage private eye, Warner Bros has issued a slew of new pictures for the movie which we have put together in the attached gallery.

In the images below, you'll get to see all your favorite characters, provided that your favorite characters are Veronica, Logan, Ryan, Wallace, Weevil, Piz, Mac, Keith, Gabby, or Dan Lamb.  You might have other characters that were favorites, but that really is a pretty decent selection.  As for what they're doing, well, there is a whole lot of staring seriously at things like laptops and phones and one other and off into the distance.

The product of a successful Kickstarter campaign, the “Veronica Mars” movie is directed by Rob Thomas and stars Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, and more.  The feature hits theaters on March 14th.

You tell us, did you support the Kickstarter and, even if you didn't, are you excited that the movie got made?

