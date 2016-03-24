‘Wonder Woman’ image puts the focus on Diana’s (super white) Amazon family

Did you think there would be a minute to catch your breath in the cycle of superhero season now that Batman v Superman fever has peaked? YOU THOUGHT WRONG. With Dawn of Justice hitting theaters this weekend, it”s time to look ahead to the next installment from Warner Bros. No, not Suicide Squad, though their time in the spotlight is coming. Nay friends, today we get our first look at the Amazons of Themyscira from the upcoming Wonder Woman!

Bronze and leather. Bronze and leather, everywhere.

Image Credit: Warner Bros./EW

The photo comes from Entertainment Weekly , along with a little bit of new information. Connie Nielsen is playing Diana”s (Gal Gadot) mother Hippolyta, Robin Wright takes on the role of General Antiope, and Lisa Loven Kongsli is Lieutenant Menalippe. Together, this trio of immortal women will raise Diana. Of course, as with any parenting situation, they won”t always agree on the best way to go about it.

I”m not gonna lie. I”m a little verklempt over this photo. Here we have a movie – an action tentpole film no less – starring four women. And not a one of them objectified. Two years ago, I”d have settled for two women period. But we are living in a Golden Age of “women are people” with The Huntsman: Winter”s War, Ghostbusters, and now Wonder Woman. Seeing variations of myself reflected back at me in media is still a strange feeling, that actresses can now represent one aspect of being a woman instead of standing in as an avatar of all womankind. It”s pretty liberating.

Is this how straight white men feel all the time?

As happy as this photo makes me, I can”t shake the fact this photo is super white. Maybe it”s because I”ve been reading Renae De Liz and Ray Dillon”s fantastic and diverse run on Diana”s origin in THE LEGEND OF WONDER WOMAN. Maybe it”s because Themyscira is based on ancient Greek culture, which was extremely metropolitan and situated in the middle of the diverse Mediterranean. Whatever the case, it”s disheartening to see.

I know how much it means to me to see myself reflected in entertainment. I can only imagine women of color would like to see the same.

Wonder Woman arrives in theaters June 23, 2017.