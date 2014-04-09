New writers brought in to take a stab at ‘Assassin’s Creed’

(CBR) “Assassin”s Creed” has begun to gain a bit more traction, as Deadline reports the “Exodus: Gods & Kings” screenwriting team Adam Cooper and Bill Collage have signed on to script New Regency”s adaptation of the hit Ubisoft video game franchise.

“Assassin”s Creed” has already cast “X-Men: Days of Future Past” star Michael Fassbender in a starring role, but a director has yet to be announced. As recently as January, “Safe House” director Daniel Espinosa was rumored to be Fox”s top choice to helm the project. No hard date has been given on the film”s release, although Fassbender said in October that the script was under development.

The Ubisoft video game franchise has already released 10 installments chronicling the rivalry between a line of Assassins and an organization of Templars throughout history. Modern-day descendants of the ancient Assassins are able to experience memories of their ancestors through a device known as the Animus. So far, the games have covered the eras of the Third Crusade, the Italian Renaissance, and the American Colonial Era. The next “Assassin”s Creed” game, “Assassin”s Creed Unity” is set 2014 release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

