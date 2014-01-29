New ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ pics show off mutants new and old

(CBR) Continuing its week of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” reveals, Empire Magazine has debuted four new stills from the anticipated Fox movie, featuring seven of director Bryan Singer’s expansive cast. These photos follow Monday’s reveal of 25 different character covers for the magazine’s March issue.

n addition to new shots of Ian McKellan’s Magneto and Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique, we have a new shot of Hugh Jackman as Logan, sporting the bone claws the character reverted to as a result of the events in “The Wolverine.” We also have a quartet of lesser-exposed mutants in Sunspot (Adan Canto), Kitty Pryde (Ellen Page), Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) and a non-armored Colossus (Daniel Cudmore).

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters May 23.