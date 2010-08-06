New ‘Yogi Bear’ poster: Talk about a Boo-Boo

Perhaps the new poster for the forthcoming “Yogi Bear 3D” flick leaked before it passed through a couple of Warner’s editors, or maybe everyone’s mind is in the gutter…
But it could probably use a re-do.
The tagline “Great things come in bears” — as opposed to “pairs” — is coupled with a close up of the CGI Yogi grinning behind Boo-Boo. It’s unintentionally suggestive, for a kids movie. Let’s just keep it at that.
The teaser to the live-action and CGI movie is above. In addition to the vocal talents of Dan Aykroyd of Justin Timberlake as Yogi and Boo-Boo, respectively, Anna Faris, T.J. Miller and Tom Cavanagh star. “Yogi Bear” is out Dec. 17.
Only people with issues would read into this. The comment that is it suggestive is absolutely ridiculous.
That this poster was released is absolutely ridiculous. It will be pulled within hours.
You are right Marc. Only people with issues like awareness of the concept of irony, issues like sardonic wit, issues like above average intelligence. If the message is received without prompting by a wide variety of receivers, the message was sent, and this message clearly suggests the adianoeta. I doubt it was accidental.
It is suggestive. How can you look at that and not see it? Yogi looks like a rapist and the tagline is hilariously dirty when showed with it.
Marc, you’re an idiot. Yogi is clearly buttfucking BooBoo. And BooBoo clearly enjoys it.
Paul thanks for using the word, adianoeta. I had to look that one up, it’s a good word to add to my arsenal.
As someone who has worked in the film industry as a campaign designer, this is probably done on purpose to drum up publicity. There are too many people along the chain of approvals to let this go as is without knowing there would be some kind of scandal. Like they saying goes, “Any publicity is good publicity”. Yes, Warner Bros will either pull or explain their way out of this poster, but not before they milk every drop of public outrage of the image and copy. Way to go WB! Great marketing!
If people really have a problem with the new Yogi Bear movie poster, then they must have a problem with “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” and “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear.” Get real. This world is really getting hard to handle.