New York City pulls the plug on Jay-Z’s free concert

Following the near-riot at an aborted Drake concert at Manhattan”s South Street Seaport earlier this week, New York City has pulled the plug on a free, secret performance by Jay-Z.

Hova planned to put on a surprise show atop the Ed Sullivan Theater on June 21 (Monday), following his appearance at “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

The city declined to give Jay-Z a permit for the performance, according to the New York Post, and was clearly feeling gun shy after Drake”s appearance drew 10,000, which was three times the expected number, according to the newspaper.

The NY Film Office, which grants permits, would only allow the permit to be given if the concert remained a secret. However, when word leaked out, they decided not to allow the show. The Post says the concert”s organizers had already fronted the New York Police Department $100,000 to cover expenses such as police overtime.

Paul McCartney, Phish and Audioslave have all performed on the marquee recently, but their shows remained secret, at least until the day of the concert.

