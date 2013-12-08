New York Film Critics Online award ’12 Years a Slave,’ Cuarón, Ejiofor

The New York Film Critics Online also jumped into the fun on a very busy day for the precursor circuit by handing “12 Years a Slave” its Best Picture award. “Gravity” helmer Alfonso Cuarón took Best Director while acting honors went to Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cate Blanchett, Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong’o: the consensus quartet at this stage, I think it’s safe to say. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”



Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Screenplay: “Her”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Use of Music: “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Ensemble Cast: “American Hustle”

Best Animated Feature: “The Wind Rises”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”



Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Best Breakthrough Performance: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Best Debut Director: Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station”

Top 11 Pictures

“12 Years a Slave”

“Before Midnight”

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“Philomena”

“Prisoners”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”