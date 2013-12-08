New York Film Critics Online award ’12 Years a Slave,’ Cuarón, Ejiofor

The New York Film Critics Online also jumped into the fun on a very busy day for the precursor circuit by handing “12 Years a Slave” its Best Picture award. “Gravity” helmer Alfonso Cuarón took Best Director while acting honors went to Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cate Blanchett, Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong’o: the consensus quartet at this stage, I think it’s safe to say. Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Screenplay: “Her”
Best Cinematography: “Gravity”
Best Use of Music: “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Best Ensemble Cast: “American Hustle”
Best Animated Feature: “The Wind Rises”
Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Breakthrough Performance: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Debut Director: Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station”
Top 11 Pictures
“12 Years a Slave”
“Before Midnight”
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“Philomena”
“Prisoners”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
