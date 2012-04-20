New York’s Electric Daisy Carnival full lineup revealed: Avicii, Afrojack

04.20.12 6 years ago

Armin van Buurin, Avicii and Afrojack are among the marquee names at the first annual Electric Daisy Carnival offshoot in New York. Organizers announced the entirety of the electronic dance music festival’s lineup, with other DJ and composer standouts like Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, John Digweed, Steve Angello and Calvin Harris.

As previously reported, the New York Electric Daisy Carnival event — which precedes the original Las Vegas-based fest — runs May 18 to May 20 at MetLife Stadium. Attendance is 18+ with tickets already on sale for general and VIP.

Check out the New York EDC website for the full lineup and ticket details.

The Vegas Electric Daisy festival runs June 8-10 at the Motor Speedway, with acts TBA. It’s Puerto Rico spinoff is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Around The Web

TAGSAfrojackarmin van buurinAVICIICalvin HarrisCarl Coxelectric daisy carnivalelectric daisy carnival new yorkJohn Digweedrichie hawtin

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP