New York’s Electric Daisy Carnival full lineup revealed: Avicii, Afrojack

Armin van Buurin, Avicii and Afrojack are among the marquee names at the first annual Electric Daisy Carnival offshoot in New York. Organizers announced the entirety of the electronic dance music festival’s lineup, with other DJ and composer standouts like Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, John Digweed, Steve Angello and Calvin Harris.

As previously reported, the New York Electric Daisy Carnival event — which precedes the original Las Vegas-based fest — runs May 18 to May 20 at MetLife Stadium. Attendance is 18+ with tickets already on sale for general and VIP.

Check out the New York EDC website for the full lineup and ticket details.

The Vegas Electric Daisy festival runs June 8-10 at the Motor Speedway, with acts TBA. It’s Puerto Rico spinoff is scheduled for Aug. 18.