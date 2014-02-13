Newest ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ trailer explores the price of being a superhero

Update: Sony has removed the trailer for the time being. Check back later in the week for the official release.

Is being a superhero all fun and games? The answer to that age-old question can be found in the latest trailer for “Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Combining footage from previous clips, and adding a few snatches of dialogue and action, the latest theatrical trailer finds Spidey (Andrew Garfield) facing a robust rogues gallery including Jamie Foxx as Electro, Paul Giamatti as Rhino, Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn, and Sally Field as the Laundry Sheriff.

As one of the many villains intones, “You wanted to be the hero. You gotta pay the price.” However, the trailer also features plenty of light-hearted comedy.

It also stars Emma Stone, Chris Cooper, B.J. Novak and Campbell Scott as Richard Parker (no relation to the “Life of Pi” tiger). Marc Webb directed.

With all those enemies, it’s nice to see that Spidey has an ally in sustainability, as seen in this new featurette touting the film’s eco-friendly production. A word of warning, however: If you don’t want Marvel legend Stan Lee’s cameo spoiled, do not watch this clip:

We’ll see all those villains (and the rest of the Sinister Six) and Venom in all the franchise’s upcoming sequels and spin-offs.

In the meantime, “Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2.