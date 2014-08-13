Meet the newest ‘AHS: Freak Show’ co-star: World’s smallest woman Jyoti Amge

The newest addition to “American Horror Story: Freak Show” is just a tad shorter than your average TV star.

Jyoti Amge, which the Guinness Book of Records dubbed the world's smallest living woman in 2011, has been added to the Season 4 cast of the FX series, as revealed by Ryan Murphy via Twitter on Wednesday:

Jessica and our newest cast member Jyoti Amge…the world's smallest woman. pic.twitter.com/SIPhd4V0pQ – Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 13, 2014

Amge joins “AHS” regulars Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Francey Conroy, Dennis O'Hare, Jamie Brewer, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett in the upcoming season, along with series newcomers Michael Chiklis, Wes Bentley, John Carroll Lynch and soul singer Patti LaBelle.

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” premieres this October on FX.