Newly reunited Guided By Voices plot fall tour

Like Pavement and countless other beloved indie rock bands before them, Guided By Voices has reunited for the road. The announcement comes on the heels of news that the “classic” 1992-1996 lineup will be taking the stage at the Matador @21 bash.

Dubbed the The Hallway Of Shatter-Proof Glass Tour, the stint takes Robert Pollard, guitarists Tobin Sprout and Mitch Mitchell, bassist Greg Demos and drummer Kevin Fenne out starting on Sept. 30 at the new East Side Drive-In in Austin, then going until Nov. 7. GBV has announced that Times New Viking will be opening on the front leg, Blitzen Trapper toward the end, but has sent no word yet on who will support in the middle.

The group will also appear on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 4.

This particular incarnation of GBV has not performed together in 14 years.

Below are all the announced dates, with on-sale dates included.

Matador @21 is already sold out.

Here are Guided By Voices’ tour dates:

9/30 – East Side Drive, Austin, TX

On Sale 7/16 at 12pm

with Times New Viking

10/3 – Pearl Theatre @ Palms Hotel, Las Vegas NV

Matador at Twenty-One Las Vegas

10/4 – Wiltern, Los Angeles CA

On Sale 07/24 at 10am

with Times New Viking

10/5 – Warfield, San Francisco CA

Pre-sale FRI 7/23 10am-10pm password “bee thousand”

Regular On Sale SAT 7/25 at 10am

with Times New Viking

10/7 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland OR

On Sale 7/20 at 10am

with Times New Viking

10/9 – Showbox So Do, Seattle WA

On Sale 7/26 at 10am

with Times New Viking

10/12 – First Avenue, Minneapolis MN

On Sale 7/16 at 12pm

with Times New Viking

10/13 – The Vic, Chicago IL

On Sale 7/24 at 10am

with Times New Viking

10/15 – Southgate House, Newport KY (Cincinnati)

On Sale 7/16 at 10am

10/16 – Outland Live, Columbus OH

On Sale 7/16 at 10 AM

10/21 – 9:30 Club, Washington D.C.

On Sale 7/17 at 10am

10/22 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro NC

On Sale 7/16 at 10am

10/23 – Buckhead Theater, Atlanta GA

On Sale 7/24 at 10am

11/5 – Paradise, Boston MA

On Sale 7/17 at 12pm

with Blitzen Trapper

11/6 – Trocadero, Philadelphia PA

On Sale 7/17 at 12pm

with Blitzen Trapper

11/7 – Terminal 5, NYC

AMEX Pre-Sale Wed 7/21 at 11am – Fri 7/23 at 11pm

On Sale Fri 7/23 at 12pm

with Blitzen Trapper