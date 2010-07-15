Newly reunited Guided By Voices plot fall tour

07.15.10 8 years ago

Like Pavement and countless other beloved indie rock bands before them, Guided By Voices has reunited for the road. The announcement comes on the heels of news that the “classic” 1992-1996 lineup will be taking the stage at the Matador @21 bash.

Dubbed the The Hallway Of Shatter-Proof Glass Tour, the stint takes Robert Pollard, guitarists Tobin Sprout and Mitch Mitchell, bassist Greg Demos and drummer Kevin Fenne out starting on Sept. 30 at the new East Side Drive-In in Austin, then going until Nov. 7. GBV has announced that Times New Viking will be opening on the front leg, Blitzen Trapper toward the end, but has sent no word yet on who will support in the middle.

The group will also appear on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 4.

This particular incarnation of GBV has not performed together in 14 years.

Below are all the announced dates, with on-sale dates included.

Matador @21 is already sold out.

Here are Guided By Voices’ tour dates:

9/30 – East Side Drive, Austin, TX
On Sale 7/16 at 12pm
with Times New Viking

10/3 – Pearl Theatre @ Palms Hotel, Las Vegas NV
Matador at Twenty-One Las Vegas

10/4 – Wiltern, Los Angeles CA
On Sale 07/24 at 10am
with Times New Viking

10/5 – Warfield, San Francisco CA
Pre-sale FRI 7/23 10am-10pm password “bee thousand”
Regular On Sale SAT 7/25 at 10am
with Times New Viking

10/7 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland OR
On Sale 7/20 at 10am
with Times New Viking

10/9 – Showbox So Do, Seattle WA
On Sale 7/26 at 10am
with Times New Viking

10/12 – First Avenue, Minneapolis MN
On Sale 7/16 at 12pm
with Times New Viking

10/13 – The Vic, Chicago IL
On Sale 7/24 at 10am
with Times New Viking

10/15 – Southgate House, Newport KY (Cincinnati)
On Sale 7/16 at 10am

10/16 – Outland Live, Columbus OH
On Sale 7/16 at 10 AM

10/21 – 9:30 Club, Washington D.C.
On Sale 7/17 at 10am

10/22 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro NC
On Sale 7/16 at 10am

10/23 – Buckhead Theater, Atlanta GA
On Sale 7/24 at 10am

11/5 – Paradise, Boston MA
On Sale 7/17 at 12pm
with Blitzen Trapper

11/6 – Trocadero, Philadelphia PA
On Sale 7/17 at 12pm
with Blitzen Trapper

11/7 – Terminal 5, NYC
AMEX Pre-Sale Wed 7/21 at 11am – Fri 7/23 at 11pm
On Sale Fri 7/23 at 12pm
with Blitzen Trapper

