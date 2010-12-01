Next Lady Gaga single to drop in February 2011

Can you wait until February next year for the new Lady Gaga single to drop?

You’re gonna have to. The “Fame” singer gave a tease of things to come in a post on fan site lady-gaga.net, including the news that the first single from “Born This Way” will be out in more than two months’ time.

The site posted a video of Gaga giving thanks to her little monsters for support, and noted that she told site manager Alexander Melchert that the album will be like “bad kids going to church, having fun on a high level.”

Like nuns in see-thru dresses, perhaps? I digress.

Check out the short clip below.

If we’re talking a normal album cycle (granted, few things about Gaga are “normal”) then the timing of the single may point to an April or May release date for “Born This Way,” which Gaga and her team have completed.