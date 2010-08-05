Nicholas Sparks new novel ‘Safe Haven’ already headed to theaters

His films may not be $100 million blockbusters, but Nicholas Sparks is one profitable novelist when it comes to literary movie adaptations. Since “Message in a Bottle” debuted over a decade ago, Sparks’ works have produced a slew of romantic drama hits including “Dear John,” “The Notebook” and “A Walk to Remember.”

2010 has been Sparks’ busiest year yet with his first original screenplay, “The Last Song,” grossing an impressive $62 million in March. A month earlier, “Dear John” opened to a stunning $30 million on its way to stellar $80 million domestic (a cash cow considering it only cost $25 million). Now, Relativity Media, who co-financed “John,” is making a preemptive deal to snag the rights to Sparks’ next book, “Safe Haven.”

Hitting booksellers on Sept. 14, “Haven” centers on Katie, a young North Carolina woman, determined to walk the road as a loner. All that changes when she begins to all in love and has to face a dark secret that still haunts and terrifies her.

Like “John,” “Haven” will be produced by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey (“The Twilight Saga”). In a statement released by Relativity, Sparks notes, ” “I am really proud of ‘Safe Haven.’ I think audiences are going to identify with Katie, who, like many of us, faces enormous struggles in life. The anticipation for the work, and now the movie, is simply thrilling.”

Sparks’ novel “The Lucky One” is also in development at Warner Bros., but no timetable is currently set for that drama to begin casting or shooting.

