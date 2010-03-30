Nicholas Sparks writes some ‘serious stuff’ for Miley Cyrus in ‘Last Song’

He may not be the billion dollar industries that J.K. Rowling and Stephenie Meyer have become, but author Nicholas Sparks has had quite a ride in Hollywood. Six of Sparks’ novels have been adapted into movies including “The Notebook,” “Message in a Bottle” and “Dear John” and only one of them, 2008’s “Nights of Rodanthe,” isn’t considered a hit. Today, Sparks’ first screenplay not based on one of his previous books, “The Last Song,” is making its debut.

Like most of Sparks’ novels, “Song” is set in a small beachfront town where a young teenager (Cyrus) reluctantly spends the summer with her estranged father (Greg Kinnear). Along the way, she finds her first love (Cyrus’ real life boyfriend Liam Hemsworth) and deals with a whole slew of dramatic developments that are too numerous to list here.

A few weeks ago, Sparks sat down to talk about “Song” HitFix and how the project came into Ms. Cyrus’ hands. He also candidly discussed the serious nature of the project and how the former “Hannah Montana” star’s fans might react to a more serious turn by their favorite pop star.

You can watch the interview embedded below and in case you missed it, our earlier sit downs with Cyrus and Hemsworth are also included.

“The Last Song” is now playing nationwide.