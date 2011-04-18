Nick Cassavetes drops out of John Travolta’s ‘Gotti: Three Generations’

Less than a week after a formal news conference formally announcing the project and his involvement, director Nick Cassevettes appears to have cut ties with the upcoming biopic “Gotti: Three Generations.”

The helmer behind “The Notebook” and “Alpha Dog” appeared at press event on April 12 with members of the Gotti family and stars John Travolta and Lindsay Lohan. The film, which will chronicle the rise and fall of the Gambino crime family, was expected to begin shooting sometime this fall. Now, Variety reports Cassevetes has been released from his contract due to scheduling conflicts with his indie drama “Yellow.” The trade reports producers are on the hunt for a new director in order to make the film’s intended start date.

Travolta is on board to play the notorious mobster John Gotti, Sr. while Lohan is in discussions to play his daughter, Victoria. Joe Pesci has also been signed to play Angelo Ruggiero.

“Yellow” stars Ben Foster, Sienna Miller and Luke Wilson. It is based on a screenplay by Cassevetes and Heather Wahlquist.