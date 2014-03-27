Nick Frost lands Fox pilot ‘Sober Companion’

03.27.14

(CBR) Nick Frost is one step closer to a regular American television gig.

The star of “Shaun of the Dead” and “The World”s End”, along with British shows like “Spaced” and “Hyperdrive”, has signed on to the Fox pilot “Sober Companion”, Deadline reports.

It was written and produced by David S. Rosenthal and Jennie Snyder Urman, who previously worked together on the “90210” relaunch and “Gilmore Girls”.

The project stars Frost as Robert, a driven lawyer with a drinking problem who gets a judge-appointed sober companion, played by Justin Long after falling flat on his face in court.

