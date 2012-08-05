Nick Jonas plainly reveals his ‘American Idol’ judging ambitions on Twitter

Just in case those unconfirmed rumors about Nick Jonas becoming a judge on “American Idol” have been keeping you up nights, you can rest easy now: according to Nick Jonas, Nick Jonas is indeed in the running.

“The rumors are true,” the singer tweeted yesterday, to a collective sigh of relief from the American populace. “I am being considered to be a judge on American Idol, and it would be a dream come true if it happens. #nickonidol”

In other words: “Let’s get that ‘#nickonidol’ hashtag campaign started, America!” Because Nick Jonas, in case you hadn’t already gotten the message, really, really, wants that job.

And it’s hard to blame him, frankly. With his career as a wannabe-Broadway A-lister flailing (“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” closed back in May) and the end of his run as a pop superstar appearing to be imminent (Missed his 2010 “solo” LP with backing band “The Administration”? Trust me, you aren’t alone), scoring a spot in one of the chairs recently vacated by Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler now stands as perhaps his best chance of remaining a viable player in the pop-culture landscape.

Unfortunately, at his waning point in his career the Jonas Brother doesn’t appear to stand the best chance of sealing the deal. With A-list superstars like Mariah Carey (whom Jonas would be sitting next to if he ends up winning the job), Billie Joe Armstrong and Britney Spears now signing on for lucrative judging/mentor contracts on one of the “big three” singing competition series (“Idol,” “The Voice” and “X-Factor”), a name like Nick Jonas isn’t really all that impressive anymore. Not to mention, his squeaky-clean image doesn’t exactly scream “good T.V.”

But hey, there’s always hope – just ask Demi Lovato.

