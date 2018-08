Our modern lives have become too dependent on technology to do the heavy lifting of communicating emotion. Or so thinks Nick Offerman. But how do you reconcile today”s Millennials with old-fashioned “real world” interaction? With lovingly hand-crafted wood emojis, obviously. Offerman stopped by Conan to show off his woodworking crafts.

All joking aside, if this isn”t a real thing you can buy on Etsy by the end of the year, the Internet will have failed us.