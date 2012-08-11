Nickelodeon cancels ‘Victorious’

First, it was revealed that the ht Nickelodeon show “iCarly” wouldn’t be returning next season, and now the network has announced the cancellation of the popular “Victorious,” starring Victoria Justice and a gaggle of teens.
The final 15 episodes of “Victorious” will air this fall.
“Nickelodeon will not be moving forward with production on a fourth season of ‘Victorious’ following the final season that will premiere this fall,” the network said in a press release. “We are very proud of the show, its very talented cast, and our audience will continue to see many of them in upcoming new Nickelodeon projects.”
Meanwhile, Nick recently announced that they’ve ordered two new “iCarly” spin-offs, “Sam & Cat” and “Gibby,” both produced by “Victorious” creator Dan Schneider.
Schneider took to twitter to address fans of the show.”By now, a lot of you have heard that ‘Victorious’ will not be returning for a 4th season. That is true. This was the network”s decision – not mine. It”s not unusual for a Nick show to do a run of just 60 episodes. I would love to have made more than 60 of ‘Victorious,’ but that”s how it usually goes.”
He added, “I know that some of you are upset and angry – and while I feel terrible about that, I”m also flattered by it. I really appreciate that you care so much. It means you love the show, which makes me feel very proud.”
Apparently I’m supposed to know who or what a Schneider is?
I don’t know if you’re “supposed” to know, but it does say right in the article that he’s the creator & producer of the show.
But keep trying the snarky thing. It’s working great for you.
Dan Schneider was also the fat guy from Head of the Class.
Schneider is the best show writer EVER!!!! Please keep Victorious!!!!
Well we wont say….. best!
I can’t believe they canceled ICarly and victorious!! Those were the only good nick shows :(
They only cancelled Victorious not iCarly
No more iCarly I’m very upset that iCarly isn’t going to air on Nickaloden they kicked off a season so great now look they have to end it ! They had so many funny episodes
Write a commentNo more iCarly I’m very upset that iCarly isn’t going to air on nicklodean! They had so many funny episodes they had “one director,Fred,the first lady,Victoria Justice,Jayne Lynch that’s my favorite when she played the role of Sam mom.david arculetta,and so many more guest stars than victorious!…
Sorry about the double comment but my friend and I are so upset with iCarly!
HOORAY! Every time my nephew would turn it to this show I would cringe. The the bad acting, the desperate attempts at show boating the casts singing, then token nincompoop who is so stupid you wonder how the heck they got to high school in the first place, and the fact that the teenagers get away with smarting off to adults annoyed me so much. To make a long story short one stinky show down several more to go!
The part about the teenagers getting away with outsmarting their parents is very true but it was one of the shows of this generation on nick that was cool
Do they mean 15 more episode or the remaining episodes that’ll add up to 15…. I don’t think they should have canceled this or icarly
I’m am saddened by this but I understand iCarly ending a Miranda Cosgrove is going to college so there’s nothing we can too but for Victorious, well sign the petitions, comment and tweet. It’s time for all the fans to come together and save Victorious
Your right all the fans should come together to save Victorious.and I am a fan
i hate nick i loved victorious
i hate bick why did they have to close victorious down im gonna mss victorious
IM SO GLAD I HATE BOTH THEM SHOW …..THEY JUST MAKE A BAD INFLUENCE ON TODAYS YOUTH … THE ICARLY SHOWS THAT HAVE BOYFRIENDS IS A GOOD THING,NO THATS HOW IT ALL STARTS THEN THEY AT 14 ,13 COME OUT PREGNANT.. DONT EVEN GET ME STARTED ON VICTORIOUS SHOW..
IM JUST SAYING MY OPINION
it doesnt make a bad influence on youth these days it just tells them that its ok to acted goofy.. and have a little laugh here or there. im almost 20 years old and i grew up watching dan scheiders works, and ive gotta say… hes a genius. the show “all that” was got the best of childhood. ahh memories :]
it doesnt make a bad influence on youth these days it just tells them that its ok to acted goofy.. and have a little laugh here or there. im almost 20 years old and i grew up watching dan scheiders works, and ive gotta say… hes a genius. the show “all that” was got the best of childhood. ahh memories…
it doesnt make a bad influence on youth these days it just tells them that its ok to acted goofy.. and have a little laugh here or there. im almost 20 years old and i grew up watching dan scheiders works, and ive gotta say… hes a genius. the show “all that” got the best of childhood. ahh memories..
I always thought iCarly was a great show, good humor and acting, no sappy morality lessons at all, just comedy.
Then I watched Victorious and I can’t believe the same guy made that too. Boring, unconvincing unrealistical characters, lame stories, too much drama and bad jokes, and the need to do songs is cringeworthy.
I loved both the shows! Those were the only two good shows on nickelodeon! This schneider guy can’t seem to keep shows..iCarly was the only one that was on for a good period of time. Please bring atleast Victorious back!!! I know Amanda Cosgrove is going to college so no hope for iCarly..I’m seriously going to miss these shows!! :(
plzzz give the date of the last episode
whts the date for the last episode plzzzzz reply …
Sad to see Victorious and icarly go. I guess I’m done with Nick I don’t think.I wanna watch the lame spin-offs
Come on my favortie shows GONE ???!!!
Nickeledeon don’t need to cancel VICTORIOUS.Because it is no.1 in the ratings and my fav.show.Dan Scneider this is what i want to say to you Bring the show back Victorious!!!!!!!!