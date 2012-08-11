Nickelodeon cancels ‘Victorious’

First, it was revealed that the ht Nickelodeon show “iCarly” wouldn’t be returning next season, and now the network has announced the cancellation of the popular “Victorious,” starring Victoria Justice and a gaggle of teens.

The final 15 episodes of “Victorious” will air this fall.

“Nickelodeon will not be moving forward with production on a fourth season of ‘Victorious’ following the final season that will premiere this fall,” the network said in a press release. “We are very proud of the show, its very talented cast, and our audience will continue to see many of them in upcoming new Nickelodeon projects.”

Meanwhile, Nick recently announced that they’ve ordered two new “iCarly” spin-offs, “Sam & Cat” and “Gibby,” both produced by “Victorious” creator Dan Schneider.

Schneider took to twitter to address fans of the show.”By now, a lot of you have heard that ‘Victorious’ will not be returning for a 4th season. That is true. This was the network”s decision – not mine. It”s not unusual for a Nick show to do a run of just 60 episodes. I would love to have made more than 60 of ‘Victorious,’ but that”s how it usually goes.”

He added, “I know that some of you are upset and angry – and while I feel terrible about that, I”m also flattered by it. I really appreciate that you care so much. It means you love the show, which makes me feel very proud.”