Nickelodeon slates ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ TV sequel

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A sequel to Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is in the works.
The channel said Wednesday the new animated TV series will premiere in 2011. It has the working title, “The Legend of Korra.”
Nickelodeon says the series will build on the “mythology” of the original “The Last Airbender” series, which inspired this summer’s live-action movie from filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.
The “Legend of Korra” is from the creator-producers of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
Nickelodeon executive Brown Johnson says the new series will focus on a teenage girl avatar named Korra. Brown describes her as hotheaded, independent and “ready to take on the world.”
“Avatar: The Last Airbender” has ranked among the highest-rate series on the Nickelodeon and Nicktoons channels.
now the question is are fans now to jaded because of the movie i think most of us will give it a good try but others will not give it the chance it deserves
I think fans of the show know enough to mentally separate the achievements of the original show creators and the abominations M. Knight offered.
This is great!
When Book (Season) 3 ended, I was very, very eager to see more of the show. To see Book 4 being made. But I completely understood that the whole of the story, Aang’s journey, ended right there and then.
But this, this is different. A completely new set of characters, living in the show’s cosmos, using the same mythology, but with their own stories. The perfect way to give fans more of what we want, without tampering with the Last Airbender’s (Aang) story.
Is it too early to ask, will “The Legend of Korra” be set in the future of “The Last Airbender”?
This news just made my week. I’m ecstatic!
well considering the cycle of avatars water comes after air
I’ve read from other sites that Korra has already mastered Water, Fire, and Earthbending and goes to Aang’s son to learn Airbending, so it’s a sequel from the original series. (Fingers crossed for an old-Toph appearance!!)
However, I do have to point out that it was still a valid question. Yes, Water does come after Air, but with the information in the post it doesn’t preclude this incarnation from being from earlier in the line than Aang.