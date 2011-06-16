NIcki Minaj accomplishes a first on the Billboard Hot 100

Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” continues its stay atop the Billboard Hot 100 as it registers its sixth week at No. 1. That means the smash from “21” continues to keep Pitbull”s Give Me Everything” featuring Ne-Yo, AfroJack and Nayer in the runner-up slot at No. 2.

But there”s good news for a number of other tunes. LFMAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” pumps its way 6-3, knocking Katy Perry”s “E.T.” down 3-4 and, subsequently, Bruno Mars” “The Lazy Song” down 4-5.

Lady Gaga” “The Edge of Glory” climbs one spot to No. 6, as it gains traction at radio. “On the Floor” from Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull hangs on in the top 10, slipping 5-7, while the Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can”t Get Enough” stays at No. 8.

There”s big news at the bottom of the top 10 as Jason Aldean”s “Dirt Road Anthem” flies 23-9, largely based on a new studio version of the country singer performing the tune with Ludacris. The pair debuted their new version on the CMT Awards on June 8.

After guesting on a number of other top 10 hits, Nicki Minaj finally earns her first top 10 tune as the lead artist with “Super Bass,” which slides up 11-10.

The highest debut honors belong to Paramore, whose “Monster” bursts onto the chart at no. 36. The tune is featured in “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”